Terror Attack In London Kills 7, Injures Dozens

The terrorists who struck in London on Saturday night would have killed more people if police had not managed to find and stop them within minutes of the violence beginning.

A Grand Rapids native who was with his family on London Bridge hours before a deadly attack said he feels lucky to be back in the United States alive.

“A detachment of fighters from Islamic State carried out London attacks yesterday”, said the Aamaq news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic State group.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said she was “in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge”.

One of the victims of Saturday’s terrorist attacks in London has been identified as Christine Archibald of Castlegar. She also said that there is too much tolerance for extremism in Britain. “They are bound together by the single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, May said.

“Our understanding is growing and as we now understand it the van entered London Bridge at 21:58 (Saturday) travelling from the North to the South side of the river”.

The three men left the vehicle and began to stab people, including a British Transport Police Officer.

He said May had been warned by the police officer’s staff association, the Police Federation, over the impact of cuts to officer numbers, and quoted her accusation in May 2015 that officers were “crying wolf”, in the way they expressed concerns.

Police on Sunday arrested 12 people in the east London district of Barking following a raid on a flat occupied by one of the three attackers, who were shot dead by armed police on Saturday night.

“As I was across the road I saw a man stabbing the woman”.

“We believe three people were involved but we still have some more inquiries to be 100% confident on that”.

Resident James Lodge said: “Around 4.12am I heard around four or five what appeared to be gunshots”. Love to all, ‘ she said in a Facebook post.

Trump was quickly criticized on social media for politicizing the terror attack to defend one of his more controversial policies.

The London police is expected to release the details of the attackers in the coming days, and security measures have been increased in the United Kingdom, that is still reeling from Saturday night’s attack which came less than two weeks after a lethal suicide bombing at a Manchester Arena during a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande. “People running everywhere, police shouting to run away”. They also salted a fresh wound for the British people, who were still processing the bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert two weeks ago.

A large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way. From there, they proceeded to Borough Market, where they stabbed people indiscriminately. “I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them”.