Terrorism: 4 Arab nations cut diplomatic ties with gas-rich Qatar

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Yemen have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

“The Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt has made a decision to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar because of the continued hostility of the Qatari authorities towards Egypt”, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

The reason for this decision was the suspicion of Qatar in supporting the terrorist groups, including the Islamic state, “al-Qaeda” and “Muslim brotherhood“. Qatar Airways, too, said it would be suspending all flights to Saudi Arabia.

Egypt said it was severing ties over Qatar’s support for terrorist groups, the state news agency reported, according to RFE/RL.

In addition to the cited security concerns, Qatar News Agency claims its website was hacked last week, when comments were falsely attributed to its emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Gulf neighbours reacted with anger and blocked Qatari-based media, including the Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera.

The official Saudi state news agency said early on Monday that diplomatic and consular relations had been severed with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by Global law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”. They have also announced that Qatar’s envoys will be asked to leave the respective countries.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad said it was suspending flights to Qatar “until further notice“.

It said the move was necessary to protect the kingdom from what it described as terrorism and extremism.

Qatar said there was “no legitimate justification” for the coordinated action, adding that its citizens would not be affected by the “violation of its sovereignty”. However, travel links then had not been cut, and Qatari residents were not forced to leave the countries. The Saudi Arabia also said Qatari armed forces would be pulled out from the ongoing war in Yemen.

Qatar hosts the largest U.S. airbase in the region, which is crucial to operations against Islamic State group jihadists.

Less than a month ago, in the first foreign visit of his presidency, US President Donald Trump visited the region to cement ties with powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson played down the impact of the dispute on global efforts to combat terrorism.