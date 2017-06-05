Terry Gilliam Finishes Movie After 19 Years

American director Terry Gilliam attends the United Kingdom premiere of “The Wolf of Wall Street” in London on January 9, 2014. The project nearly came together on several other occasions (most famously in an iteration that had Johnny Depp playing the lead; the implosion of that version was documented in the must-see documentary Lost In La Mancha, which all of you should have seen by now), but has never quite made it across the finish line.

This is a headline almost 20 years in the making: Visionary writer and director Terry Gillam has finally finished filming on The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, his passion project that has suffered an infamously troubled production.

Since then, Gilliam has tried on numerous occasions to resurrect the project, but to little avail.

Though Depp may not be on board, the movie still has a star-studded cast of Jonathan Pryce as Don Quixote, Adam Driver as Toby Grisoni, as well as Stellan Skarsgard, Olga Kurylenko, Rossy de Palma, and Jason Watkins. Even this particular venture has not been without bumps.

Of these many “what if” propositions and abandoned productions – let us not forget what happened to Edgar Wright with Ant-Man – The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is a crown jewel of sorts. The movie never came to pass and Gilliam went on to direct a series of mediocrities until Amazon chose to step in and give the famed Time Bandits director a second chance with Quixote.

A founding member of the Monty Python Comedy troupe, Gilliam is also known for his films “The Fisher King”, “Brazil“, “Time Bandits“, “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” and “12 Monkeys”. No release date has been announced as of yet, but we wonder if we might get a peek later this year (although it’s not expected for wide release until 2018).

Here’s Gilliam’s Facebook post…