Terry: I couldn’t care less about criticism over my Chelsea farewell

The FA last night called for any relevant information on Sunday’s incident from betting companies.

The bookmaking on Premier League fixtures is a lucrative market, with millions being wagered every week on games, with these types of exotic bets making up only a small fraction of the total volume.

Three punters have been paid out by a bookmaker which accepted bets on the specific time of Terry’s first-half substitution at 100-1.

Though the game was tied at 1-1 and there were slight protests from some Sunderland players for the ostentatious behaviour, the moment in itself reminded us all about how certain players leave an insurmountable legacy behind them and we can always continue to cherish them.

“We didn’t receive one request on #yourodds on Twitter upon which we receive hundreds of requests a week”.

Terry, who has courted controversy on and off the field throughout much of his career, commented: “All I care about is celebrating with my Chelsea fans”.

Terry revealed after the match that the idea to come off in the 26th minute had come from him, to tie in with his squad number of 26.

Terry said: “Once you stop that’s it”.

“I’ve done that before with Frank Lampard when he was vice-captain — and Gazza (Cahill) has filled that role superbly too”. They know what it means, they know what it means to me and they gave me an unbelievable send-off and one that I’ll never forget.

“You can’t replace those butterflies before you go out and play”. He was also getting old and now it looks like it will be his final year, but life goes on. He said, “I think I’ve had a lot of incredible emotions in my first season here in England”. I hope to deserve this.

The Chelsea fan was not watching the game, but says he put on a £10 stake and received his winnings in his account on Monday. It’s important for them to be learning their trade. “I love playing football and it’s all I’ve ever known, to be honest”. They comfortably ended the season at the top of the table with a seven point difference to second placed Tottenham. “The hunger is there inside me to push on to go on and win stuff”.

Chelsea’s Willian celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Sunderland.

But Conte says Chelsea would have to work harder, to find the motivation required to add the FA Cup to their league title and complete a Double.