Tesco PWC accounts probe called off

The Financial Reporting Council, the accountants’ regulator, said there was “not a realistic prospect” of finding PwC had done wrong after approving Tesco’s accounts between 2012 and 2014.

The independent disciplinary body for United Kingdom accountants and actuaries said it would continue to investigate other chartered accountants who were auditors of Tesco. The FRC confirmed that “we’re still investigating other “accountancy bodies”, including other members of the firm”.

A regulatory probe into PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP related to Tesco Plc’s accounting scandal was dropped as the Financial Reporting Council said there was little chance of an adverse finding in the case.

At the time the accounting misstatement was announced, the most recent 2013/14 annual report and accounts included warnings from PwC in the auditor’s report which said that it had particularly considered areas in which the directors made subjective judgments.

The FRC launched an inquiry later that year into the preparation, approval and audit of Tesco’s accounts over the previous four years, including the role of external auditor PwC.

Following months of talks with the Serious Fraud Office, the supermarket giant reached a deferred prosecution agreement, which meant it would not be prosecuted as long as it met certain requirements.

The total amount of compensation that may be payable under the scheme will is expected to be approximately £85 million, plus interest.

Last week, it emerged that Tesco’s chief executive Dave Lewis will appear as a witness in the trial involving three former executives of Britain’s largest retailer.