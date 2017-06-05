Texas House passes ban on transgender bathrooms in schools

On the bathroom front, Patrick said he had concerns about the “ambiguous language” the House approved as an amendment Sunday to address bathroom use by transgender Texans in public schools because it “doesn’t appear to do much”.

By the end of the month, Texas should put the modified bill into law, affecting the estimated 5.3 million public school students in the state.

The House approved Senate Bill 42, named the Judge Julie Kocurek Judicial and Courthouse Security Act, in a 140-0 vote.

Republican Rep. Chris Paddie authored the hotly debated language, saying it had “absolutely no intent” to discriminate. “That is a disaster for these kids”, Anchia said.

But it makes it so that if students don’t want to use facilities designated for the sex they were assigned at birth, they must be able to access another facility. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, an outspoken conservative, made the bathroom legislation one of his priorities this year, describing it as a commonsense way to keep men out of women’s restrooms in order to prevent crime.

The lawsuits have already begun: El Paso County on Monday asked a federal court to block a “sanctuary cities” crackdown signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that opponents say invites racial profiling by police and will push immigrant crime victims further into the shadows. “Separate but equal is not equal at all”, Texas Rep. Senfronia Thompson, a Houston Democrat, said Sunday as other members on the floor applauded her, according to the Associated Press.

The measure was passed by the Texas House last week with 93 votes to 49.

In moving key pieces of legislation, the House on Saturday worked to claim Patrick’s bargaining chip by amending a separate measure dealing with reporting requirements for state agencies to extend the lives of several agencies that could have been forced to shutter without a safety net bill.

But Paddie, who had briefed colleagues on the amendment before filing it, said the amendment was meant to provide guidance on the issue. An honor-roll student who loves science and spelling, he often stays after class to run on the playground with his large group of friends.

“This whole [education savings account] is a mouse and this elephant is just freaking out”, he said.

Straus said in a statement that the House amendment “will allow us to avoid the severely negative impact” of the original Senate bill, which was closer to North Carolina’s original bill. House Speaker Joe Straus, a Republican from San Antonio, has been vocal in his opposition, warning it could hurt the Texas economy that has been among the country’s strongest in recent years.

The bill now goes back to the Senate, which could accept the House’s so-called compromise or reject it and call for a conference committee. “That could be because you’re transgender, that could be because you’re shy”, Paddie said.

“While we recognize that the National Basketball Association cannot choose the law in every city, state, and country in which we do business, we do not believe we can successfully host our All-Star festivities in Charlotte in the climate created by HB2”, the league said in a statement.