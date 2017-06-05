Tharanga handed two-match ban for slow over-rate

Malinga failed to make a major impact during his first one-day global since November 2015 on Saturday, in the defeat to South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy, but his return was still a welcome one.

With Sri Lanka suddenly reeling at 116-3, leg-spinner Imran Tahir got into the act, trapping Chamara Kapugedera leg-before for a duck, before enticing Upul Tharanga into a lofted drive that was caught by David Miller in the deep.

After being put into bat in overcast conditions, Amla consolidated for South Africa with his 25th ODI hundred and the fifth against Sri Lanka.

South Africa, who were struggling at 59-1 in 16.1 overs at that stage broke the shackles after Malinga’s miss as du Plessis in the company of opener Hashim Amla added 130 runs in the next 17.2 overs.

However, after getting his eye in, Amla and du Plessis began to capitalize. Despite losing Quinton de Kock early, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis set the platform with a century partnership for the second wicket. In the 13th over, De Kock was caught behind off Nuwan Pradeep.

Amla, whose knock moved him past India’s Virat Kohli as the fastest player to reach 25 ODI centuries, was in impeccable form until being run out.

The partnership helped South Africa amass 299 in their innings, which proved enough to overturn Sri Lanka, who managed just 203 in reply.

Hashim Amla took control of the innings with a patient 103 runs from 115 balls.

Niroshan Dickwella made 41 from 33 balls before a monumental collapse. Assisted by the wind and a tinge of grass on the pitch, the Sri Lankans leaked only 32 runs in the first 10 overs.

He would have made an impact if he had played as a batsman but a failed fitness test before the match ruled out that possibility denting Sri Lanka’s hopes. Prasanna then got the big one – AB de Villiers falling when he lobbed a simple catch to cover off the leading edge while attempting to pull.

22 – Lasith Malinga’s tally of 22 Champions Trophy wickets in the most by any bowler among all participating players in this year’s tournament. As Imran Tahir 4-27 in 8.3 overs, which coincided as his eighth fourth wicket haul in One Day Cricket. But after Dickwella was dismissed, giving a catch to Wayne Parnell at third man off paceman Mornie Morkel, Tharanga ran out of support.