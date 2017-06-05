The 62-second encounter with police that killed Philando Castile

Philando Castile was shot to death by a police officer last July barely more than a minute after his auto was pulled over in a St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb for an apparent broken taillight.

Yanez, 29, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree manslaughter for shooting Castile, 32, and two counts of risky discharge of a firearm for endangering Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her daughter, then 4, who were in the auto.

But Judge Leary denied the motion weeks later and chose to keep the trial in St. Paul, finding that Yanez failed to show that there is a “reasonable likelihood” a trial in Ramsey County would be unfair.

It was unclear whether Yanez’s immediate family was present, though two rows in the courtroom appeared to be filled with his supporters. John Thompson was Castile’s friend and watched as the prospective jurors took their seats today.

“You nearly have to take the stand to get his side of the story”, Daly said, “Because the side of the story that’s going to come across is what’s on this video and what [Reynolds] will say. and she’s not going to say things that are favorable toward [Yanez]”. Castile provided Yanez with his insurance permit and disclosed to the officer that he was carrying a firearm.Yanez told Castile not to reach for his gun and Castile said he would not, before Yanez pulled his weapon and shot Castile seven times, according to court documents.

The video quickly went viral, sparking protests nationwide and renewing criticism of the use of deadly force by police, especially against African-American men. As Castile began to retrieve his identification, he told Yanez he was reaching for his ID and not his weapon.

Reynolds: “He’s licensed. He’s carried, he is licensed lo carry”.

Yanez pulled Castile over because his auto reportedly had a broken tail light and Castile resembled a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The judge is giving the state until Wednesday morning to decide whether to agree to take this approach.

Reynolds’ 4-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

If Yanez’s attorneys are able to determine how much was consumed and it doesn’t line up with Reynolds’ previous statements, Earl says Reynolds would be “impeachable”.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Paulsen said it’s a “red herring” and “irrelevant”. She said the two never smoked the drug in his auto, and that Castile never ingested any before the shooting.

Yanez, 29, entered the courtroom after a brief recess following discussion of the motions.

Yanez is expected to testify in his defense.

The pool is mostly white with a handful of people of color including at least five blacks. Jury selection begins Tuesday in what’s believed to be the first time a Minnesota police officer has been indicted for shooting a civilian while on duty.

The judge has ruled that he will not order the state to re-interview Reynolds to ask where the marijuana was purchased.

They will be questioned individually starting Wednesday. Prosecutors say he told the officer that while trying to pull out his driver’s license.

Yanez has pleaded not guilty. “I look at the jury and say, ‘They’re not diverse enough, ‘ but, can they be fair?”

“There’s a smoke screen”, Thompson said.