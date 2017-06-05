The AT Bancorp Holds Stake in Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)

(NYSE:RAI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. Stock exchanged hands with the total volume of 4.16 Million shares, as contrast to its average volume of 6.75 Million shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock.

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,408 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 10.4% in the third quarter. The institutional investor owned 80,353 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,136 shares during the period. Waldron LP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 1.4% in the first quarter. Growth in EPS is an important measure of management performance because it shows how much money the company is making for it's shareholders, not only due to changes in profit, but also after all the effects of issuance of new shares (this is especially important when the growth comes as a result of acquisition). Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. The stock touched 52-week High of $66.35 on 05/22/17 and 52-week Low of $43.38 on 10/19/16. (NYSE:RAI) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.37. Investors who are keeping close eye on the stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) established that the company was able to keep return on investment at 1.65 in the trailing twelve month while Reuters data showed that industry's average stands at 3.72 and sector's optimum level is 0.41. Shares are trading 3.35% above their 50-day moving average, and 17.85% below their 200-day moving average.

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) now has P/E (Price to Earnings) ratio of 28.85 while the company’s industry has 34.37 P/E and the sector P/E is 42.1. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/06/02/bergankdv-wealth-management-llc-holds-position-in-reynolds-american-inc-rai.html. Traders bought 49,012 put options on the stock. The company maintains price to book ratio of 1.12 vs.an industry average at 2.00.

(NYSE:RAI) to report earnings on July, 25.

The company’s expected revenue in the current quarter to be 3.29 Billion, seeing a projected current quarter growth of 10.3%, and per annum growth estimates over the next 5 year period of around 9.97%. Reynolds American had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 48.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. About shares traded. Reynolds American, Inc. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Now the P/E of Reynolds American Inc. stands at 28.75.

RAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Reynolds American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.64 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The company now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.26. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Reynolds American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Reynolds American in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 0.6% in the first quarter. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. On Monday, March 13 FOLAN MCDARA sold $899,261 worth of Reynolds American, Inc. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $1,064,451.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,170.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Gilchrist sold 54,030 shares of Reynolds American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The overall volume in the last trading session was 4.05 million shares, versus the average volume of 3.78 million shares. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Bank Of Hawaii sold 84,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.25% with the market.

Beta is also an important valuation ratio for analyzing the stock of the company, RAI has Beta of 0.45 while its industry and Sector’s beta remains at 0.81 and 0.66 respectively. (RAI) may be overvalued, however, this can also depend upon the situation of the market; if the market is strong then it could suggest that Reynolds American Inc.