The brand-new TVR supercar will be revealed on 8 September

Recently resuscitated British carmaker TVR, renowned for building hairy-chested sports-cars that were a little rough around the edges, will reveal its first new model under the current management at the Goodwood Revival from 8-10 September.

The new TVR is the first model ever to make its world debut at the Goodwood Revival, a nostalgia festival that focuses on British motorsport’s golden age during the 1950s and 60s – to the extent that showgoers are expected to wear period clothing, and majority do. Cue lots of noise (and perhaps the odd drop of oil here and there). It’ll be powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine, should go from 0-62mph in under four seconds and will be able to reach 200mph.

TVR also says its new model will tip the scales at a featherweight 1,200kg, putting it roughly on a par with the Toyota GT86 sports coupe, as well as hot hatchbacks like the Ford Fiesta ST and Renault Clio RS. So it’s plenty fast. It’s been designed with input from Gordon Murray’s company, and will use part-carbon construction from Murray’s iStream manufacturing process, which aims to make lighter, sandwiched carbon panels is a fraction of the time and cost of traditional CFRP.

For its big launch, TVR will build 500 Launch Edition cars, which will be priced at under 90,000 pounds (RM496,116). A small allocation of this initial run has been held back for the world debut at Goodwood, and order books will reopen again at the Revival. “It’s the first time a global launch of a new vehicle has occurred at the event, and it seems an entirely appropriate place for us to do it, with the marque’s motorsport heritage and an enthusiastic audience of dedicated auto fans – and in our 70th anniversary year”, said TVR chairman, Les Edgar.

Just 500 launch editions of the TVR sports auto will be made, and the vehicle has been produced in conjunction with Gordon Murray Design – a company whose founder was behind the legendary McLaren F1 supercar.