The Brokerages Set Bank of America Corp (BAC) Target Price at $22.43

The firm owned 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,162.30. Bank Amer Corp now has $221.64 billion valuation.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.45.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. It has outperformed by 41.94% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 79.38% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Shares for $659,750 were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Csx Corp now has $50.27B valuation. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 14,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. It is down 0.52% since June 5, 2016 and is downtrending. It has outperformed by 6.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q4 2016. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. It is positive, as 62 investors sold BAC shares while 560 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. Stock traders bought 117,771 put options on the stock. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $25.80. Bank of America Corp makes up about 1.1% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.55% in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Janus Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). Bank of America Corp also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 146,640 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd, California-based fund reported 86,536 shares.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Lathrop Investment Management Corp” was posted by Transcript Daily and is the sole property of of Transcript Daily. Scotia Capital has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). Sather Group accumulated 3.57% or 467,819 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17. Therefore 38% are positive. Bank of America Corp’s payout ratio is 21.74%. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by Nomura. As per Saturday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. KBW upgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) rating on Monday, August 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Independent Research on Tuesday, October 25. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 15. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Wood maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 7 report. As per Tuesday, August 11, the company rating was downgraded by Vetr. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Craig Hallum. Fred Alger Management holds 5.78 million shares. It also upped General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 51,983 shares and now owns 384,962 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Analysts forecast EPS of $0.48, up exactly $0.12 or 33.33 % from 2014’s $0.36 EPS. BAC’s profit will be $4.74 billion for 11.69 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2016Q3. It increased, as 32 investors sold INTU shares while 250 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 214.18 million shares or 0.08% less from 214.36 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Cambiar Invsts Limited Com reported 65,385 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. Principal Financial Group holds 19.80 million shares. Holderness Invs holds 5,795 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 16,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd holds 17,007 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ci stated it has 5.77M shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 82,345 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.09% or 95,277 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 3.67M shares. Perkins Coie Com holds 0.04% or 3,124 shares in its portfolio. Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CSX Corporation had 58 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole to “Outperform”. The company now has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 31. As per Wednesday, August 26, the company rating was upgraded by UBS.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) stake by 45,265 shares to 112,680 valued at $3.37M in 2016Q4. Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (NYSE:KMI) was raised too. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 23.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STM’s profit will be $169.14 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth. On Monday, December 12 the insider GOODEN CLARENCE W sold $1.06M. 858 shares were sold by GALLAGHER PATRICK, worth $20,549 on Tuesday, March 21.