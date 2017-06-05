The Finals: It’s now NBA All-Star War

The NBA instituted what is commonly known as the “Stepien Rule”, forbidding teams from trading their first-round draft picks in successive years, due to Ted Stepien’s propensity for trading away high draft picks during a disastrous three-year tenure as owner of the Cavaliers in the early 1980s. So to come in here today, it’s definitely something that’s not lost on us, and it’s a great opportunity for us. The Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday i.

The 3-1 comeback started with 82-points. Their dominance has only underscored the amount of star power that exists on both of these teams, and the many different elements of the potential drama about to unfold.

And just as James struggled in building chemistry in Miami with “Big Three” teammates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Durant and his new Golden State teammates had to make adjustments to maximize the contributions of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as well.

It’s not as if the Cavaliers aren’t better than last year’s 2017 finalists either, having made in-season additions, sharpshooter Kyle Korver and former All-Star point guard Deron Williams.

In the playoffs this year they have been flawless: 12-0, winning by a 17.5 point margin, only the second team ever to reach the Finals undefeated after the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers.

The stakes for Durant couldn’t be clearer.

“It’s been a long journey, some ups and downs but it’s well worth it once you get here in the Finals”, Williams said. Cleveland snatched the title from the grasp of the Warriors 93-89 previous year in Oakland in an epic game seven.

“I’m here now. And everything.in the past?”

LeBron James ranks seventh among all scorers in NBA Finals history with 1,079 career points, needing 98 points to pass Michael Jordan for third place on the all-time list, which would put him behind only Jerry West (1,679) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,317). It was a crushing defeat for the Warriors, who led 3-1 before the Cavs won three games in a row to claim the championship.

“I think when you’re the prohibitive favorite against LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, that means you’re a heck of a team, and they sure are”, Van Gundy said Tuesday on a conference media call. Durant played well, averaging 30.6 points and shooting 55 percent but James came out on top. Nor could we have foreseen the Warriors heading back for their third straight Finals appearance. And I’ll do that before and after the game whether I’m coaching or not.

The biggest thing standing in the Warriors’ way, of course, is James.

“I feel good about our chances”, LeBron James said this week.

Curry’s shooting brilliance along with his “splash bro” Klay Thompson and the emergence of Draymond Green, the Warriors took the National Basketball Association landscape by storm finishing the regular season as the best team in the West with a 57-13 record.

Just don’t tell that to James.

“I’m at a point in my life where my priorities are in place”, James said.

“As I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest sporting events that we have in sports, you know, race and what’s going on comes again, and on my behalf and my family’s behalf”.

James has just passed National Basketball Association icon Michael Jordan as the playoffs’ all-time leading scorer with 6,000 career playoff points in 213 games.