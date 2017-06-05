The FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

The stock declined 0.01% or $0.01 reaching $147.59 per share. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. It has underperformed by 66.59% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 11.11% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,850 shares of company stock worth $1,208,985 and sold 114,450 shares worth $18,398,324. Allstate Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 4,573 shares in its portfolio. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, June 24. It has underperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. This represents a change of 0.09% from the opening.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co holds 4.72% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. for 80,000 shares. Ryanair Hldgs Plc was raised too. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Therefore 93% are positive. The company was maintained on Friday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 18, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by Citigroup. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Friday, August 14. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 5. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.07. As per Thursday, August 6, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.23, from 1.07 in 2016Q3. It is negative, as 52 investors sold FLT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. Gateway Advisers Limited Company owns 41,638 shares or 0.06% of their United States portfolio. D E Shaw has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 126,029 shares. Airain Limited holds 2,606 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 83,155 shares. It also demonstrates a stable dividend policy for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. connected to the long-run, with viable earnings. FLT is down around 17.67% from its 12-month high of $121.52 notched on May 03, 2017 but is -19.53% above its highest point the past 12 months of $176.42 a share. Td Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. It seems that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. In contrast, the average volume was 3.16 million shares.

03/07/2017 – FleetCor Technologies, Inc. had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC.

03/18/2016 – FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Evercore ISI. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Fincl invested in 0% or 1,530 shares.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alexey Gavrilenya Purchases 5,000 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc“. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 3. However the company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the same quarter during previous year. FLT’s profit will be $171.73M for 20.53 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.21-8.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.24.

Among 27 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on July, 26. The stock’s market capitalization is 13.69B. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Thursday, November 19. On Saturday, August 22 the stock rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 16 by JMP Securities. Since an alpha above 1 hints at more gains, investors can predict some further rally scope. It also reduced Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc stake by 62,500 shares and now owns 604,395 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI). Valinor Mngmt LP has 187,267 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt reported 1.1% stake. Vanguard Gp reported 7.09M shares. Blackrock Fund Advisors reported 2.18 million shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has 3.13% invested in the company for 385,405 shares. 774,717 are owned by State Street. (NYSE:FLT) higher to the next line of resistance at $150.7 a share. 6,786 are owned by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd. Osterweis Capital holds 295,608 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 143,225 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co.

10/13/2016 – William Blair began new coverage on FleetCor Technologies, Inc. giving the company a “outperform” rating.