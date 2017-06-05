U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement united European politicians from across the political spectrum, eliciting disappointment, anger and pledges to stick with the effort to combat global warming.

While there is no formal enforcement mechanism for the Paris Agreement, Trump’s withdrawal has diplomatic repercussions. France, Germany and Italy have said they have no intention of renegotiating the Paris climate agreement. “The world applauded when we joined Paris“. Without U.S. leadership, achieving the voluntary targets agreed to by the 195 countries that signed the accord will be far more hard. Come and work here with us, work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment.

“It snowed over 4 inches this past weekend in New York City”.

Germany’s powerful auto industry said Europe would need to reassess its environmental standards to remain competitive after the “regrettable” USA decision.

“This is in essence a multilateral agreement”, she said. “Make our planet great again“, Macron said.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said he did not want to judge Trump for his decision, but thought Washington could have remained in the 2015 Paris climate pact by amending the scale of existing US undertakings.

Rich countries vowed to give $100 billion a year to poor ones to foster sustainable development.

Trump’s record of holding to those promises is mixed: He moved swiftly to withdraw from the sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact the Obama administration negotiated, but has signalled to other nations that he plans to stay in the nuclear deal so long as Iran lives up to its obligations.

The Paris Agreement was adopted on December 12, 2015, at the COP-21 UN Climate Change Conference held in the capital of France.

“The United States has ratified this agreement [on climate change], as far as I remember, we have not yet. There is no backsliding on the Paris Agreement”.

A small group of sceptics, some of them in the White House, believe the Paris pact threatened business.

During his confirmation hearing, Pruitt he didn’t believe that climate change was “a hoax” but that it was “subject to continuing debate“.

During a panel meeting, Putin called on the USA participants of the forum to “help restore a normal political dialogue. help a newly elected president and new administration”.

This is Mic’s daily read on Donald Trump’s America. The Paris deal “really put an extraordinary burden on the economy while allowing some countries around the world like China and India go a decade or more without any accountability for reducing C02 emissions”, Pence said.

A number of figures from USA industry expressed their dismay at Trump’s move.

USA intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Donald Trump’s election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russian Federation have broken the Kremlin’s hopes for a detente with Washington. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”.

“In my opinion, it was not necessary to withdraw from the Paris agreements, as they are of framework nature”, Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Miguel Arias Canete, the European Union’s top climate change official, called Trump’s decision “a sad day for the global community”.

“In following through on his promise, President Trump is supporting America’s uncompromising values, saving coal jobs, and promoting low-priced, reliable electricity for Americans and the rest of the world”, he said. I have not talked to the president about his personal views on what is contributing to climate change.

China, he said, will be allowed to build hundreds of additional coal plants. But many are also passionate about environmental issues as a result of the country’s rapid industrialisation and chronic air pollution, and hint that Trump’s U-turn will set the tide of Chinese public opinion against him.