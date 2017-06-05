The Motco Has $8.70 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

Mcd (Put) now has $125.00B valuation. The stock rose 0.13% or $1.33 reaching $997.28 per share. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $204,528 was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. It has outperformed by 73.97% the S&P500. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Therefore 65% are positive.

McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $110.33 and a 12 month high of $152.39. Shares are trading 10.24% above their 50-day moving average, and 22.60% below their 200-day moving average. MCD was included in 67 notes of analysts from September 29, 2015. Re Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) has risen 40.84% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. As per Tuesday, August 30, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Friday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $136 target in Tuesday, January 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 25 by Nomura. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The company was maintained on Monday, April 25 by Cowen & Co. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $140 target.

Among 5 analysts covering RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold.

Paybox Corp., formerly Direct Insite Corp., is a software as a service well-known provider that provides a unified working capital management platform. Hourglass Capital Ltd has 4,100 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) stake by 76,500 shares to 837,700 valued at $4.88 million in 2016Q4. Airain ltd now owns 132,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Ppl (Call) (NYSE:PPL) was raised too. The firm has “Hold” rating by Commerzbank given on Friday, September 2. Amazon.com had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Friday, March 3. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, April 7. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Tuesday, February 14. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 23 with “Outperform”. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, May 26 by Bernstein. Its up 0.13, from 0.78 in 2016Q3. 55 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 293.60 million shares or 2.70% less from 301.74 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership stated it has 7,031 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt reported 20,883 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

On 10/24/2016 Andrew J Mckenna, Chairman, sold 30,000 with an average share price of $113.48 per share and the total transaction amounting to $3,404,400.00. 51,365 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 4.44 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Co holds 141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 24,481 are held by Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Liability Company has 8,324 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. It has a 22.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s divisions include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. This translates into $1.33 billion profit for MCD giving the stock a 23.75 P/E. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post $6.38 earnings per share for the current year. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2016Q3. It improved, as 52 investors sold MCD shares while 574 reduced holdings.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The institutional investors in our partner’s database now own: 538.67 million shares, up from 538.45 million shares in 2016Q3. Cornerstone Inc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 955 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 60,000 shares as Patterson (PTEN)’s stock declined 16.81%. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 0.6% stake. Integral Derivatives Lc has 0.01% invested in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capital One Natl Association has invested 0.11% in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Dubuque Bank & Trust Communications has invested 0.54% in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3,580 were reported by Notis.

Investment Centers Of America Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 20.16% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. First Business Fin Ser stated it has 2,434 shares. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/06/03/st-johns-investment-management-company-llc-has-1-396-million-stake-in-mcdonalds-co-mcd-updated.html. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 26,323 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.31% or 2.54M shares. About 534,306 shares traded.

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) pays an annual dividend of Community Ranking: with a yield of 2.47% and an average dividend growth of 5.00% based on a 3 Year Average. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500.

