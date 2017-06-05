The Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Position Boosted by Bank of Hawaii

The institutional investor owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. The hedge fund run by Jim Simons held 13.95 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $500.10M, down from 14.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,258 shares. About shares traded. Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN (NASDAQ:UGLD) has declined 10.52% since June 2, 2016 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.63% the S&P500.

Jim Simons decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 4.83% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 71,395 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $11.85M, up from 63,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500.

Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Therefore 31% are positive. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, October 28 to “Underperform”. UBS upgraded Novo Nordisk A S (ADR) (NYSE:NVO) on Tuesday, December 6 to “Buy” rating.

09/13/2016 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded to “outperform” by analysts at BNP Paribas.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) traded up 1.07% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.37.

Investors wait Novo Nordisk A S (ADR) (NYSE:NVO) to report on August, 4. its quarterly earnings Wall Street analysts expect $0.54 EPS, down $0.06 or 10.00 % from last year’s $0.6 same quarter earnings. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A S (ADR) (NYSE:NVO) on Monday, October 31 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, August 28 by Leerink Swann. The company now has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00. The stock of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, January 24.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. Its the same as in 2016Q3.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. 547.10 million shares or 2.12% more from 535.77 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Income Fund III for 508,896 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 263,212 shares or 1.49% of their United States portfolio. Chemung Canal has 45,811 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.33% invested in the company for 454,807 shares. Advantus Cap Mngmt holds 0.39% or 86,753 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. They set an "underweight" rating for the company. The firm has "Neutral" rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 31. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to "Buy" on Tuesday, October 4. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Monday, November 30 by Guggenheim. The firm has "Outperform" rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Cowen & Co.

