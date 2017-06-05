The Washington Post previously reported that Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the USA, told his superiors in Moscow that Kushner proposed a backchannel line of communication between the Trump transition team and the Russian government in December.

Kushner’s portfolio includes trying to secure Middle East peace to leading the White House office of “American innovation”.

US intelligence officials have said that Moscow tried to interfere with the 2016 presidential election by hacking Democratic emails – Trump has expressed that it’s simply an excuse for Hillary Clinton supporters.

Then on Monday, Fox News published an anonymously-sourced story of its own, alleging the Russians had proposed the idea, not Kushner. “In addition to that, and perhaps most importantly, he is a very good person”.

Former U.S. national security officials have suggested that such a line of communication would be out of the norm for a presidential transition team and that could possibly be illegal.

“Back channels like this are the regular course of business”. “You have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversation from?” he said on ABC.

-Russian cooperation to end the Syrian civil war, but it could also have been used by Flynn, who would soon be named national security adviser, with military officials in Moscow, according to the Times.

He said the other potential problem would be if Kushner did not disclose meetings with Russian officials during the FBI’s background check. “They reached out to us yesterday to make sure that we knew that was the case and I’m sure he’s willing to do so”, Corker said on NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

“Russia, at least for my money, is our primary adversary”, he told NBC.