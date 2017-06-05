The Secret Service Is Investigating Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin says she has received death threats following the controversy over her holding a mock-up of Donald Trump’s severed head in a photoshoot – and believes the president and his family want to destroy her career. At times Griffin was amusing and at others she was emotional and near tears.

The press conference was called in the aftermath of the severe backlash over a photo she posed for with what appeared to be a decapitated Donald Trump.

“The president, the first lady and the Secret Service have all made very clear their view on those thoughts”, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said.

Griffin says the image was meant to be a parody to what she says were previous sexist remarks by President Trump.

Bloom said the Trump image was a response to then-candidate Trump’s campaign comment that former Fox news anchor Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her eyes”, and that it wasn’t a threat of violence against Trump, whom they called “the most woman-hating tyrannical president” in US history. “I’m going to make fun of him more now”, she said.

Reed says the press conference was an attempt for Griffin to turn the attention back on herself, and he mocked her for having no career left.

“He’s a bully”, Griffin said of the president, adding she is not afraid of him.

Trump’s remark was widely interpreted as referring to menstrual blood, implying that Kelly was in an unfriendly mood because she was menstruating. “Criticize the president, lose your job”.

“I make mistakes, if you don’t stand up you get run over”.

At a news conference on Friday, Griffin tearfully predicted her career was over and revealed she was the subject of a Secret Service investigation and fears being arrested after the release of the photo.

“Kathy Griffin’s appearance at the Uptown Theatre Napa, on June 17, 2017 has been cancelled“, the theater announced on its Facebook page.

This cancellation is just the latest from a list of other six gigs the comedian lost, including bergenPAC in New Jersey.

Sen. Al Franken said what Griffin did “was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse”.