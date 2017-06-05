The sweet moment policeman dances with children at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit

The clip, filmed by the BBC, shows an officer in full uniform dancing hand in hand with a group of children in a circle, fully embracing the message of unity which the concert hoped to highlight in the wake of the recent Manchester terror attack.

Pirate FM had a reporter at the gig at Old Trafford, thanks to our sister radio station 2BR in Lancashire.

Also on Friday, Grande met privately with some of those who lost loved ones in the May 22 attack, including parents of Martyn Hett, 29, and Courtney Boyle, 19.

The singer has revealed she changed the playlist, after meeting up with the family of one of the victims.

Many viewers said the moment captured the mood of the evening, which featured several emotional performances by Grande, 23.

A teary eyed Robbie Williams, Ariana herself chose to have boyfriend Mac Miller performed a duet, but it was Justin Bieber’s emotional speech and break down that has our attention.

One of the most powerful moments was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir performed Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer.

Grande comforted soloist Natasha Seth, who was overcome with emotion, mouthing to the schoolgirl: “Babe, it’s ok”.

“Seeing you guys coming together was a sight to behold, we love you, we are with you, the whole world is watching”, he told the crowd. Join us in a conversation about world events, the newsgathering process or whatever aspect of the news universe you find interesting or important. “So I want to thank you for being just that”. Grande told the audience that her song selection was influenced by the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, who died in last month’s bombing.

Take That, who are from Manchester, followed with fun energy that the crowd danced to.

Grande is joined by a litany of stars for the sold-out concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher and the Black Eyed Peas.

The show was broadcast across the globe and proceeds from the concert will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross. According to ABC News, the fund totals almost $9 million so far – including donations and ticket sales before the concert’s airing, and donations are still pouring in.

Grande performed throughout the show, even collaborating with others onstage.

Sunday’s concert comes one day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

Mumford urged the crowd to “not be afraid”.

Robbie Williams led the thousands inside the venue in a chorus of: “Manchester, we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong”.

“Manchester we’re strong. we’re still singing our song”, he sang with the audience of 60,000.