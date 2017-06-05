Theresa May announces shake up of anti terror laws following London attack

President Donald Trump offered America’s “full support” in investigating the “brutal terror attacks” in London during a telephone call with Prime Minister May.

Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London at the conclusion of a fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Stories of police officer’s bravery during the terrorist attack at London Bridge and Borough Market have begun to emerge.

“(They’re) trying to poison the religion from the inside and threaten all of our way of life.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, which come days ahead of a June 8 national election, and less than two weeks after 22 people were killed in a suicide attack in the northern city of Manchester while attending a concert by U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande.

May confirmed the attack “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism” and said her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these awful events”.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at “address 1” and 11 more at “address 2”, police said in a statement.

“I just saw loads of people run away from the market and there was people lying on the ground, and there was a taxi driver who rolled his window down and was shouting at people to run”, said witness Simon Thompson.

“The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services, and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”, the spokesman said.

In March, in an attack similar to Saturday’s, five people died after a man drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a police officer.

The Manchester bombing on May 22 was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated assaults on London’s transport network.

It was the third attack to hit Britain in as many months.

The three attackers on Saturday night were wearing what looked like explosive vests that were later found to have been fake.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter that “France is standing more than ever side by side with the United Kingdom”.

The attackers, wielding blades and knives, then ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

Giovanni Sagristani, 38, told the BBC once the attacker was outside staff lowered a security gate and locked people inside.

A Canadian and French national were among the seven killed in the attack, officials from their respective nations said, while the four dozen treated at hospitals included citizens of Australia, New Zealand and Spain.

Eight officers fired some 50 rounds, said Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the force’s head of counterterrorism.

Network Rail said London Bridge station would reopen on Monday from 5am, but operate as exit only, while cordons are expected to remain in place until at least 8am.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston called the attack “evil and senseless”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the official threat level in Britain remained at severe.

London authorities were in the early phase of responding to reports of attacks on London Bridge and other areas of the city when Trump weighed in on Twitter.

One of the officers, who was off-duty, is in hospital in critical condition after he attempted to rugby tackle one of the terrorists.

“I do not want to see my children grow up in a world where they are afraid to go to the mall, or a concert, or travel the world”, Scheer said.