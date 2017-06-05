It is rather that, unlike Cameron, she takes the center for granted and has made a decision to compete with the United Kingdom Independence Party. Britain’s Labour Party has narrowed the gap with the ruling Conservatives in the polls, going up from an average of 25 percent support when Prime Minister Theresa May called an election last month to almost 35 percent.

Theresa May’s party was unchanged on 45% in the ICM poll for the Guardian, 11 points clear of Labour, which was up one on 34%, while the Liberal Democrats were unchanged on 8% and Ukip on 5%. He said: “I do find it incredibly concerning that you wouldn’t commit to doing that – it’s our safety that you have to look out for first and foremost”.

A nurse, who said she had seen a real terms cut in her pay over the past seven years, asked the Prime Minister why she was not investing in the NHS amid heckling from other guests.

Voters, she argued, should cast their ballot “for the character of the individual, not the character of the party”. But if she enters parliament with even a diminished majority, she will be castigated as the loser. The other reason was the weakness of the Labour Party.

Her comments were seized on by Mr Corbyn, who said the Conservative leadership was in disarray.

Turns out that next week’s General Election doesn’t hinge on immigration or Brexit negotiations, the key to Number 10 will actually be handed to the person most willing to instigate nuclear armageddon.

Labour’s election campaign received rousing support from American progressive champion Bernie Sanders on Thursday at the start of a three-day United Kingdom speaking tour which he hopes will help galvanise the British left.

“There are still a lot that voted to leave the European Union that just can’t bring themselves to vote Conservative because it is so ingrained in them to vote Labour”, she said.

May became prime minister without winning an election in July past year following the resignation of David Cameron after Britons went against his advice and voted to leave the EU.

It was the toughest audience Mrs May has faced in a campaign where her appearances have been tightly controlled, and it got a rise out of the Prime Minister. Instead, the Conservatives are starting to get anxious.

Describing herself as “unrepresented” on the campaign trail, Natasha argued that the referendum’s close result “gives credence to the fact that there should be a soft Brexit” where Britain would remain inside the European single market and allow immigration.

When she’s been given interviews with experienced political journalists, she struggled to answer unscripted questions.

He said he would, and added: “We will invest properly in our police service, we will invest properly in our armed services, the numbers in the armed services have gone down, the navy are crying out for more ships, the air force are crying out for more surveillance aircraft”. He’s proven to be rather more adept on the campaign trail than many people expected. “What we are seeing is people still talking about Brexit all the time, and we need to just ensure that is motivating people to the ballot box next Thursday”, he said. Do you have any sense just from either your own reporting, the polling or history how voters are likely to react given this latest development?

Mrs May then faced more heath care questions when confronted by mental health patients who told her they had lost benefits due to failing Work Capability Assessments.

But the have again here being cantor arguments against the conservatives.