Police raids continued on Monday, as British counterterrorism investigators searched two homes and detained “a number” of people.

Britain will vote in a national election on Thursday, just days after militants killed seven people and injured almost 50 in the heart of London on Saturday night, the third attack in Britain in less than three months. “Tell them Chrissy sent you”.

Speaking at the same central London venue where she launched her bid for the Conservative leadership a year ago, the prime minister stressed the importance of strong leadership as Britain deals with the threat of Islamist extremism and heads into Brexit talks with the European Union.

Of those, 21 are still in a critical condition. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

At least 12 people were arrested on Sunday – including five men and seven women ranging in age from 19 to 60 – in the investigation into a van and knife attack in the heart of London that left seven people dead.

One Canadian national and one Frenchman were among the fatalities and seven French citizens were among the injured.

In a tweet, Trump seized on comments by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said Britons should not be alarmed to see more police in the streets after three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing others nearby.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer USA assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

Dick said Monday the attack was “ghastly”, but that Londoners are pulling together and refusing to be cowed by extremists. “I walk into a pub, and I’m like “someone help me, I’ve just been stabbed”.

The three men, who wore fake suicide vests, were shot to death by police.

European Union figures would think “Christmas had come early” if Corbyn was elected to represent Britain at the negotiating table in a few weeks time, she added said.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective.

Among those stabbed was a British Transport Police officer, who was one of the first responders on the scene and received injuries to his face.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“.

‘We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach worldwide agreements to regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning’.

The official threat level will remain at “severe”, meaning an attack in highly likely.

Trump’s initial tweet Sunday implied that safety considerations were being overridden by too-careful sensitivities over issues such as ethnicity and religion – although May responded to the attack with a call Sunday for tougher measures to fight Islamist extremism.

May focused the bulk of her speech on her own qualities, telling journalists and party members that she has never been a “showy” politician who “appears in TV studios” and “goes drinking in parliament bars” but will take the action necessary to defend the interests of the country.