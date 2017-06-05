Theresa May falters over record on public services

The race has narrowed from what polls had indicated would be a shoo-in huge majority for May to a much tighter contest in which she might even fall short of a majority, an outcome that would spark political chaos days before Britain begins negotiations on exiting the EU.

“You’ve seen our record. We’re not in the business of punishing people for getting on, on the contrary we want people to keep more of their earnings”, he said.

Quizzed by a businessman about Labour’s plans to raise corporation tax, he said: “Yes we are asking the very biggest corporations to pay a bit more but I tell you what, I think it’s worth it”.

“There are still a lot that voted to leave the European Union that just can’t bring themselves to vote Conservative because it is so ingrained in them to vote Labour“, she said.

Mrs May said: “Our position on tax hasn’t changed”.

YouGov said Mrs May was still the most favoured choice for prime minister, though her 43pc rating is the lowest it has ever been.

“We know there is no chief executive or shareholder value without the worker”, says one woman, as the scene cuts to a man declaring, “We know that wealth, privilege and power are carved up in obscene fashion”.

The findings echo other recent polls which show May’s once commanding lead of more than 20 points when she called the campaign being whittled away, meaning she might no longer win the landslide she hoped.

With less than a week to go before the United Kingdom general election, opinion polls continued to show Labour gaining ground and the Conservative party’s share of the vote shrinking.

Pressed over his willingness to push the nuclear button in the face of an imminent threat, the Labour leader said: “I think the idea of anyone ever using a nuclear weapon anywhere in the world is utterly appalling and awful…” She is voting Labour too, as her parents did all their lives, and she is outraged by May’s threat to means test a fuel allowance for the elderly and to make old people pay for their own social care.

He vowed to ensure that work pays, as well as to give people a sense of pride and goal, stressing the importance of creating a vibrant local economy in all parts of the country.

The latest confusion over income tax underscores the challenge facing the next government to meet the growing costs of public services at a time when Britain’s budget deficit remains large, and with Brexit-related uncertainty likely to weigh on the economy.

University of Queensland political science lecturer Joff Lelliott told The New Daily the Conservatives will “still nearly certainly win the election”, but it was unlikely they would now win with the huge majority of 100-150 seats that many initially predicted. It was then forced into a U-turn after Conservative lawmakers, wary of alienating small businesspeople, protested that it broke the 2015 pledge.

“What has impressed me – and there is a real similarity between what he has done and what I did – is he has taken on the establishment of the Labour Party, he has gone to the grassroots and he has tried to transform that party … and that is exactly what I am trying to do”, Sanders said.

The Labour leader used a speech at York Science Park innovation centre to outline his industrial strategy, which will help create a million “good” jobs to “unleash the untapped potential of every part of the country” if his party wins the General Election.