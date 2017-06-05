Theresa May hits back at ‘blowhard’ criticism from Jeremy Paxman

British Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a general election broadcast. She has lost nearly three-quarters of the 20-point lead the Conservatives enjoyed when she called the snap poll.

Perhaps most notable in the Prime Minister’s performance was the absence of the key campaigning soundbite that has come to dominate this election – “strong and stable” – which peppered the Tory manifesto but wasn’t uttered once during the debate.

The snap General Election will take place on June 8 with Conservative Leader Theresa May now leading the polls.

Pressed to say Yes to a question about her willingness to walk away from the Brexit negotiations unless there is a good deal, May repeated her message that no deal is better than a bad deal.

The studio audiences have been selected with an eye toward balance.

Mr Corbyn said he had been pressing for a “stopping” of the conflict, and that the United Nations should have had the chance to prevent it from happening.

After answering questions from the public, he was then questioned by veteran interviewer Jeremy Paxman.

Theresa May has been accused of being a bad negotiator. However, while the number citing health as the most important issue rose from 37 per cent to 48 per cent, those who thought Brexit most important fell from 36 per cent to 21 per cent. “In negotiations you have to recognise that you’re not in there to get a deal at any price”.

Just over half of the 1,009 respondents said May would make the best prime minister, whilst support for Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn stood at just 30 percent, albeit higher than in previous surveys.

Mrs May replied: “I take the view that we can make a success of Brexit”.

“It is high time that Jeremy Corbyn clarify his views regarding Palestinian terrorism”, Simon Johnson – CEO of the Jewish Leadership Council – was quoted by the Jewish Chronicle as saying.

The Daily Mail and The Times report Mrs May’s attempt to relaunch her campaign following the damaging U-turn on social care by focusing on her policies to tackle domestic violence.

When Mr Paxman questioned when the Remain supporter had changed her mind and decided that leaving the European Union was a good idea, she replied: “The British people were given the choice and the British people decided they wanted the United Kingdom to leave the European Union…” May wobbled on many issues apart from Brexit – but still may have reassured voters that she is a solid commander of a nation reeling from a terrorist bombing that killed 22 people last week.

In the “debate”, Mr Corbyn faced several questions on his past as a radical leftist politician – and was tested on whether as a pacifist prime minister he would be up to defending the nation.

He said he described the death of Osama Bin Laden as a “tragedy” because he wanted him to be arrested and put on trial.

A small business owner attacked Mr Corbyn’s “ruthless short-sighted policies” such as increasing corporation tax and putting VAT on private school fees.

But Brexit Secretary David Davis said Mrs May “brought it back to the fundamentals” over Britain’s European Union exit, while Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Mr Corbyn’s answers were “really worrying for security”.