Theresa May: ‘I had the balls to call general election’

A nurse, who said she had seen a real terms cut in her pay over the past seven years, asked the Prime Minister why she was not investing in the NHS amid heckling from other guests.

Opinion polls have shown Corbyn’s Labour catching up fast with May’s Conservative Party, putting into doubt her gamble that a snap election would boost her majority.

May, who won the top job in the political chaos following the shock June 23 Brexit vote, had hoped the election would strengthen her hand ahead of Brexit negotiations, and the party was expected to take advantage of the apparent weakness and disarray of its main rival.

Challenged about shadow global trade secretary Barry Gardiner’s assertion that the United Kingdom would “absolutely be poorer” after Brexit, Mr Corbyn said: “I don’t think we necessarily would be poorer”.

Labour has committed to replacing the Trident missile system in its manifesto, despite Mr Corbyn’s anti-nuclear views, and the leader has been reluctant to say whether he would be prepared to authorise a strike if Britain was under attack, if he was PM.

Asked if he would use them in retaliation, he answered: “The weapon is there and I would say no first use” he added explaining that their use would be “disastrous for the whole planet”. “It’s not going to happen quickly, it’s not going to happen easily, but we have to have that wish”.

He said: “Maybe. It was always about is he capable of leading us into government?”

Mr Corbyn said: ‘Of course not, that is why I made the point … about the need for president Obama’s agreement with Iran to be upheld, it’s quite important actually, and also to promote disarmament in Korea’. The close relationship that she boasted of at the time is less of an asset in the light of Trump’s decision to withdraw from the climate deal, a deal broadly supported in the U.K. According to an Ipsos poll a year ago, 88% of respondents thought climate change was real, and 64% thought it was mainly caused by human activity. “I would sign a letter with any other leader that would deplore that, straight away”.

Mrs May faced anger from two audience members who had been rejected for benefits under the controversial Work Capability Assessments. Theresa May’s attempt to shift the focus back to Brexit – seen as one of her stronger issues – is understandable in this context.

She said social care would be capped over a person’s lifetime, but would not reveal the level.

Craig Mackinlay, 50, who is standing for re-election as the member of parliament for South Thanet in southeastern England, was charged with making false claims about his spending, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Mrs May insisted that the election should be about choosing the best team for the forthcoming negotiations on European Union withdrawal, saying: “I’ve called an election because of Brexit”. Our manifesto is a serious, well thought-out document, that I believe is getting a lot of support and people are getting very excited at the idea of how we can do things differently’. “But we’ve got to get it right”. The poor, and even the very poor, flocked to them as the UK Independence Party imploded.

Both leaders took a pummelling from voters over a swathe of controversial policies, but neither seemed to lose their calm.

Audience member Jack Rouse was loudly applauded as he asked Mr Corbyn the question during BBC’s Question Time.