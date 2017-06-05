Theresa May pledges to slash taxes for working families after election win

High earners will not face income tax rises if Theresa May is returned to Number 10, one of her senior ministers has promised.

Michael Fallon said that voting Conservative was the only way to ensure income tax wouldn’t rise.

The Conservative manifesto said there would be no increase in VAT but dropped David Cameron’s pledge not to raise income tax or national insurance contributions after Chancellor Philip Hammond complained that it limited his room for manoeuvre.

She said: “Our position on tax has not changed”.

It was then forced into a U-turn after Conservative lawmakers, wary of alienating small businesspeople, protested that it broke the 2015 pledge.On Saturday, Labour said Fallon’s comments showed the Conservatives were protecting higher earners at the expense of the less well-off.”The mask has finally slipped”, John McDonnell, a lawmaker who would be finance minister if Labour win the election, said in a statement.

The Conservative party has made a new promise and vowed not to increase income tax for higher earners. But Mrs May would only say it was the party’s “intention” to reduce taxes.

She was asked about Fallon’s interview with the Daily Telegraph in which he said: “You’ve seen our record”.

She went on to outline the Conservative plans to increase the amount people can earn without paying tax to £12,500 and raising the 40p tax threshold. We’re not in the business of punishing people for getting on.

May called the snap election in April when opinion polls were showing she had a lead of more than 20 points over Labour under the leadership of left-winger Jeremy Corbyn.

“The only way they can be sure their taxes won’t rise is to vote Conservative. We already know your tax will go up if you vote Labour on Thursday”.

When questioned by Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis about whether this would become a pledge, Mr Johnson said: “We will bear down on taxation and we have absolutely no plans to raise income tax”.

The Conservative manifesto has ruled out an increase in Value-Added Tax, suggesting that the Chancellor Philip Hammond might well increase National Insurance contributions, as he had planned to in the Budget, but reversed after protests.

“First social care and school breakfasts, now the Tories are in chaos over their tax plans for the super-rich, as it is revealed they are entirely dependent on them for their funding”.

“Since they are ruling out increases in income, corporate tax and VAT we must assume that there will be an increase in national insurance and in various “stealth taxes” yet to be specified”.

After hosting a roundtable with pensioners in Lincoln, the Labour leader told reporters: “I think there’s complete chaos going on at the top of the Government”.

