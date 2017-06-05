Theresa May says ‘enough is enough’ after London attacks

The terrorists drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing Saturday night revelers on the street and in nearby bars, killing seven people and wounding almost 50.

Mark Rowley, head of counterterrorism for Metropolitan Police, said all the attackers are thought to be dead.

Searches have been carried out in East London and 12 people were arrested, with one 55-year-old man later released without charge.

Chicagoan Patrick DeHaan and his family were vacationing in London at the time, visiting traditional tourist spots.

One of the officers, who was off-duty, is in hospital in critical condition after he attempted to rugby tackle one of the terrorists.

“We are united, as I said, in our resolve, even against an enemy that thinks by hurting us they can scare us”, Mattis said, alongside US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Australian officials.

Despite the London attack, DeHaan said he would not hesitate to go back to London; like many Londoners he refuses to live in fear.

Messages came from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, new French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian premier Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis, who offered prayers for the victims during a traditional Sunday blessing following Mass at the Vatican.

In March, five people died after an attacker drove a auto at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a policeman in the grounds of parliament.

One eyewitness said the attackers screamed “this is for Allah” as they stabbed people.

“The best thing you can do is to get as far away from the source of the danger as possible”, said Denis Fischbacher-Smith, a risk analyst and professor at the University of Glasgow.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

Earlier Sunday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed a Canadian was among those killed in a terror attack on London Bridge and a bustling market in the United Kingdom capital, .

Three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, police and witnesses said.

Major parties suspended national campaigning Sunday out of respect for the victims, although the rightwing UK Independence Party said it would keep campaigning to show the extremists they couldn’t sidetrack democracy.

Campaigning in Britain’s general election is to resume Monday after a brief suspension.

“It was really scary”, he said.

For a nation that is still struggling to cope with the aftermath of the Manchester bombing attack at the Ariana Grande concert, it seems words of comfort and support from world leaders would be more appropriate.

Britain’s transport police chief praised the actions of one of his officers injured in the attack who took on the assailants armed only with a baton.

President Donald Trump has vowed to do whatever necessary to protect the U.S. and its allies from a “vile enemy” that has “waged war” on innocent lives, his first public comments after the van and knife attack in London.