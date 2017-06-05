Theresa May says ‘enough is enough’ following latest terror attack

Though the gruesome acts have disrupted many lives, the United Kingdom election will continue as planned on Thursday, June 8, as will today’s Ariana Grande benefit concert, which intends to raise money for the victims of the May 22 bombing at her Manchester Arena concert.

The graffiti on the building in Sutton in South Londonwas spray-painted from the site of the attack, which is more than 19 km away.

Theresa May has warned that Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat terror attacks in the wake of the London Bridge atrocity.

But the building’s very presence has provoked the ire of racists and Islamophobes in the area, it said.

The South African government believes that acts of violence and extremism have no place in society and constitute a threat to peace, security and development, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement. “Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would”. My prayers are with the victims and all those affected.

He said the company works aggressively to remove terrorist content and that law enforcement are alerted if we become aware of an emergency involving imminent harm to someone’s safety.

It was the third terrorist outrage to hit the country this year following the Westminster and Manchester attacks.

Three knife-wielding attackers in fake suicide vests unleashed a terror rampage in the British capital, plowing a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge before stabbing revellers in nearby Borough market.

She plans to focus on the physical and online communities that provide Islamist radicalism “the safe spaces it needs to breed”, according to The Times.

“We are concerned about some elements of Theresa May’s statement earlier today”. She said: “We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed – yet that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide”.