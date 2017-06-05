The State Department is declining to say whether Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attended President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, and instead referred questions about his attendance to the White House. Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement Thursday that Trump’s decision creates a “false choice” between economic growth and preserving the environment. World leaders have generally kept a respectful if critical tone, although French President Emmanuel Macron, he of the robust handshake, did take a shot at Trump’s famed slogan, saying, “Make our planet great again“.

A top European Union official says the EU and China believe that President Donald Trump made a mistake by pulling the United States out of a landmark global climate agreement. “The president has indicated the climate changes“.

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. “In any case”, he responded.

The Chinese and European Union leaders pledged full implementation of the Paris deal, committing to cut back on fossil fuels, developing more green technology and raising funds to help poorer countries reduce their emissions. “Nothing would be able to make us step backwards”, said Merkel Friday morning to the German press.

As of June 2, 83 American mayors, including those leading the USA six largest cities, have signed a declaration committing to “adopt, honor, and uphold Paris Climate Agreement goals”.

France said it would work with USA states and cities – some of which, notably California, have broken with Trump’s decision – to keep up the fight against climate change.

Some global coalitions, including the C40 Cities group sponsored by former New York Mayor Bloomberg, help structure city commitments to fighting climate change and have been working to that end since before the Paris Agreement was reached. For the Belgian prime minister Charles Michel, the American decision must not halt the mobilization underway in favor of a struggle against global warming.

Guterres strongly urged all the governments around the world to “stay the course, to remain committed to the implementation of the Paris Agreement to the benefit of all of us”.

That combative tone came amid a wave of bitter condemnation from around the world and as Mr Trump and his aides refused to say whether he believes climate change is real, in line with the global scientific consensus.

The diplomat from Fiji stated that the current inhabitants of the planet must think of a safe future for those who will succeed them, the objective that guides the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the 2030 Agenda.

“I think he does have some support”, Kimmel noted after the video, adding, “I really hope that when the ice caps melt – it ruins every rug at Mar A Lago”.

The US will not officially be “out” of the agreement for four years from the date it went into effect: 4 November 2016.

The U.S. mayors are joined by dozens of worldwide mayors who have made their own commitments to the climate agreement meant to limit the rise of global average temperatures to 2.0 degrees Celsius. More than 55 parties have ratified it, promising to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.