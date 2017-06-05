These Are the Victims of the London Bridge Attack

The three men, who wore fake suicide vests, were shot to death by police.

It’s three days until the general election and the main parties have re-started their campaigns following a pause after the London Bridge attack.

Those who would like to take part should get the tube to London Bridge station and walk along the River Thames, or travel to Tower Hill station and walk over Tower Bridge. These emergency calls were quickly followed by reports of multiple stabbings in the popular Borough Market area on the south side of the bridge.

Police were on the scene in two minutes and ambulances arrived in six to eight minutes, added Jones.

Twitter, Facebook and Google say they are investing heavily in tackling extremist content and denying extremists a “voice online”.

Eight armed police were dispatched to the site, firing about 50 rounds – “an unprecedented number”, according to a Metropolitan Police statement on Sunday.

“Members of the public will be able to lay floral tributes at the flagpoles at City Hall”. Among the wounded, 21 people are in critical condition. He was stabbed in the face and leg. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused the government of trying to protect the public “on the cheap”, criticising “police cuts” and saying officers should be able to “use whatever force is necessary” to save lives.

Messages came from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, new French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian premier Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis, who offered prayers for the victims during a traditional Sunday blessing following Mass at the Vatican.

Police on Sunday said officers involved in the “fast moving investigation” were working “tirelessly” at the crime scenes.

One woman, Elizabeth O’Neill, said her son Daniel was approached by one of the men who said, “this is for my family, this is for Islam”, before sticking a knife in him.

There have been 12 arrests – of both men and women – made.

That tweet drew angry rebukes from critics saying that the immediate aftermath of an attack that left 49 people dead was not a time for a president to be “basking in congratulations”.

Witnesses to Saturday’s attack said the terrorists deliberately drove into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm – in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood.

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a auto into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five. Islamic State called them its “soldiers”, although several analysts have expressed scepticism as to whether they had any concrete link to the group.

The president was referencing a statement by Khan in which he said that citizens shouldn’t be concerned about an increased police presence in the wake of the attacks that killed seven people and sent at least 48 hospitals across London.

Later that evening, Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May and extended his support for America’s closest ally.

Mr Tillerson said the enduring US-Australian alliance would prevail in “this common fight we share against the most heinous of actions we’ve seen most recently in London yet again”. The British Transport Police said one of their officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton and was seriously wounded. Borough Market, at the south end of the bridge, is a world-famous food hall and a trendy nightlife area always packed with revellers on a Saturday night.

The British Red Cross launched a UK Solidarity Fund to help the victims of terrorism across the country – not just in recent London Bridge attack.