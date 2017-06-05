‘They are going to kill me’: Inmate fights to halt execution

A convicted United States murderer who was sentenced to the death penalty in 1982 has finally been put to death after his execution was delayed seven times.

In November, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed Arthur’s previous scheduled execution after he argued Alabama’s lethal injection procedures amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Lawyers for Alabama inmate Tommy Arthur say his lethal injection should be delayed because of issues with the state’s execution drugs.

The 75-year-old was convicted of the 1982 murder for hire of Troy Wicker in Muscle Shoals.

“Neither a fingerprint nor a weapon, nor any other physical evidence, connects Thomas Arthur to the murder of Troy Wicker”, his lead attorney, Suhana Han, told the Los Angeles Times in a statement before his execution.

When police found Troy Wicker shot through the eye in his bed on February 1, 1982, Arthur was already in a prison work-release program for the 1977 slaying of his sister-in-law.

The prisoner and his legal team have been pushing for the latest DNA testing technology to be applied to crime scene materials, though the courts have rebuffed their requests and crucial evidence has gone missing. She changed her story later and testified she conspired with Tommy Arthur – who wore a wig and painted his face in an attempt to look like a black man before killing her husband. The 75-year-old is on his eighth execution date and has maintained his innocence. Arthur insists that new DNA testing of a wig worn by a killer will clear him, but the state says no significant genetic material was found and rejected his request for retesting. Then said “I’m sorry I failed you as a father, but I love you more than anything on this earth”. Not Arthur. He gave up having visitors after the sixth scheduled execution as the stress on both him and them was too much. Arthur has won multiple execution delays, partly because his attorneys have pursued appeals arguing lethal injection procedures would be painful because he suffers from a heart condition. He had been convicted of killing his sister-in-law in 1977, also by shooting her in the right eye, said court documents. How has he endured repeated execution dates in 2001, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2016 and now 25 May 2017?

In December, inmate Ronald Bert Smith coughed for the first 13 minutes of his execution and moved slightly after two consciousness tests.

“He’s a Houdini“, said Janette Grantham, director of the Victims of Crime and Leniency.

His attorneys filed court papers Wednesday with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The state responded that there was no evidence Smith experienced pain.

In a separate, earlier filing to the nation’s high court, Arthur’s lawyers said there should be a telephone in the death chamber, so lawyers can call a court if something goes wrong. They are not expected to witness his execution Thursday, Arthur said. “All three juries were well aware of this fact, and all three juries still convicted Arthur of capital murder, indicating that all three juries considered the hair samples and concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that they were unrelated to this case”, Ivey’s legal counsel Bryan M. Taylor wrote.

Because of the appeals process, he’s been on death row for more than 30 years.