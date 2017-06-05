‘They’re stabbing everyone’: Eyewitness accounts of London attack

“Obviously they gave us good advice”, he said. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump tweeted. It has been reported that ISIS is encouraging its followers to carry out attacks with knives and vehicles during the month of Ramadan.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been briefed on the incident and will hold an emergency meeting with members of the government on Sunday.

Hours earlier the area packed with bars and restaurants around the foodie magnet of Borough Market, had been a scene of panic, as people barricaded themselves into pubs and restaurants or fled through the streets.

Khan did use those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see: “No reason to be alarmed”.

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday’s deadly terror attack in the capital.

May condemned the “evil ideology of Islamist extremism” after the second terror attack on United Kingdom soil in the past two weeks.

Police block off London Bridge after a terror attack in London, Britain, on June 4, 2017.

Daniel Ansah, 50, a security guard at Tito’s restaurant in London Bridge, was present when the attack unfolded.

A benefit concert organized by Grande for the victims was set for Sunday night in Manchester.

Brett Freeman was one of dozens of people to be injured when terrorists mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and went on a knife rampage in Borough Market.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are – and the diversity that makes us strong”, Clark said. He said police were making significant progress in identifying the men, but gave no details. A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer were among the injured. London Ambulance Service said 48 people were taken to several area hospitals. “This time will be no different”, Mr. Trudeau said.

Britain has weathered two other terrorist attacks in recent months.

In this image taken from video footage, people run from the scene of attack, alongside a man strolling holding a pint of beer, right, in London, late Saturday, June 3, 2017.

The attack left almost 50 people injured, and authorities say some of those injuries were “life threatening”, suggesting that the death toll could rise.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before the general election.

President Donald Trump has vowed to do whatever necessary to protect the U.S. and its allies from a “vile enemy” that has “waged war” on innocent lives, his first public comments after the van and knife attack in London.

He said that he helped a man and his partner, even taking the woman into his arms because she was too upset to walk properly.

Apparently, the suicide vests were fake, and the terrorists wore them to ensure they would get killed after the attack.