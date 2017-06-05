Think that semi-autonomous Tesla should be cheaper to insure?

Popular national insurer, AAA is raising its rates on Tesla vehicles, since it has researched data that shows that Tesla Model S and Model X owners have higher insurance claim rates. Vehicles are divided into classes based on size, weight and competing models. “In evaluating Tesla vehicles within their categories and to the overall population of vehicles, the report found the amount and cost of claims to be much higher than average”.

Tesla immediately refuted all claims by AAA and the Highway Loss Data Institute, according to Automotive News.

However, Tesla questioned the parameters for the data saying in an emailed statement to the publication that “This analysis is severely flawed and is not reflective of reality”. The Model S, in the large luxury vehicle class, saw 46 percent more claims than average, with claims costing more than double average (the rest of the class is 13 percent more claims and 50 percent higher cost). But, Tesla says it’s “false and misleading” to compare the Model S and X to the likes of a Volvo station wagon, pointing out that its cars have faster acceleration rates and better passenger safety. In this case, the Model S and Model X are categorized as “large luxury vehicles” – a class that also includes the BMW 5 series, Mercedes-Benz E class, Audi A6, and Volvo XC70.

The electric auto maker stated if it were compared with similar, rival vehicles, the crash data would not stand out negatively.

AAA says that the group looked at several sources of data to makes it decision about changing its rates on Tesla vehicles.

"Teslas get into a lot of crashes and are costly to fix afterward", stated Russ Rader, spokesman for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety – the Highway Loss Data Institute's parent organization.

Other major insurers such as State Farm and Geico said AAA’s approach is a common way to calculate insurance premiums-number of claims and the cost of them-but did not say if Tesla customers would see premium hikes.

“Model S continues to own the record for the lowest likelihood of injury for any vehicle ever tested by NHTSA, and we expect Model X to receive the best score for any SUV ever tested“. Model S has the fastest 0 to 60 miles per hour time of any production vehicle ever tested by Motor Trend, and Model X has by far the best acceleration of any SUV.