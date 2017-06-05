This man’s moustache won the BBC Question Time election special last night

“I think he is doing quite well. What we are seeing is people still talking about Brexit all the time, and we need to just ensure that is motivating people to the ballot box next Thursday”, he said.

That would have uncertain consequences for Britain’s US$2.5 trillion ($3.5t) economy, and future government policy on everything from government spending and corporate taxation to bond issuance. We demand a fairer society, #ForTheMany, not the few.

Ryan went on to seemingly throw in the towel to the Conservatives nationally, saying: “The polls are all saying that the Conservative Party will win a large majority, possibly with more MPs than they have ever had before”.

A poll showed on Saturday that the Conservatives were ahead of Labour by six percentage points, down from 10 points a week ago and much smaller than a lead of 19 points at the start of the election campaign.

Using different methods, the pollsters are divided about the extent of the Conservative lead, but they all show the gap with Labour shrinking, making the landslide Mrs May hoped for unlikely and, for at least one polling company, even raising the possibility of a hung Parliament.

“It is clear that on contact with the voters, Mrs May is not going down well and she is losing ground in particular amongst middle aged voters and female voters”, Ben Page, chief executive of Ipsos MORI, told Reuters.

On the election, he said there was “no doubt” that Thursday’s vote must go ahead.

“I think Corbyn would now be feeling more confident they’re not going to suffer the electoral wipe-out initially feared”, Dr Lelliott said.

The Conservative manifesto had committed the party to keep tax “as low as possible” but had not ruled out increases in income tax.

May’s lead has collapsed from 24 points since she surprised both rivals and financial markets on April 18 by calling the election.

In a sign of how much her campaign has soured just five days before voting begins, May’s personal rating turned negative for the first time in one of ComRes’s polls since she won the top job in the turmoil following the June 23 Brexit referendum.

The Labour leader was challenged over his party’s track record on anti-semitism under his leadership.

May became prime minister without winning an election in July past year following the resignation of David Cameron after Britons went against his advice and voted to leave the EU.

The Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper suggested May was set for a substantial parliamentary majority on June 8.

“We told her that we wanted to leave and she threw it back”, said Cruise.

If the latest polls are wrong – and they have previously underestimated Conservative support – and May wins a sizeable victory, she will axe current finance minister Philip Hammond and replace him with Interior Minister Amber Rudd, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Britain needs to have “difficult conversations” with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states about the funding of Islamist extremism, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday, resuming his election campaign after a deadly attack in London. “I had the balls to call an election”.