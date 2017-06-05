Thousands bid farewell to Gregg Allman

The funeral service was private, with room for only about 100 people inside the small chapel, reports the Associated Press.

Gregg was scheduled to perform on Saturday at Macon’s Grand Opera House before he cancelled his 2017 tour plans as he battled health issues. While the burial was private, fans still surrounded the cemetery where the singer was buried.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. for more coverage of Allman’s funeral. Legions of fans are expected to line the streets of Macon, Georgia, as the music legend is carried to his final resting place in the same cemetery where he and his band members used to hang out and write songs amid the tombstones.

Along with his older brother, Duane, Allman formed The Allman Brothers Band in the late 1960s. They played in their first band together, the Allman Joys, in the mid 60’s. Family and friends, including musicians who joined the keyboardist in the Allman Brothers Band over the years, gathered on a hillside overlooking his grave, which is shaded by huge oak trees.

In its heydey, the band was a staple on radio stations and released albums ranked among the best in rock history. The group’s guitarist, Derek Hicks, attended Saturday’s service.

The ceremony was held at Snow’s Memorial Chapel in Macon, the same place where the funeral for Gregg’s brother, Duane Allman, was held in November of 1971, after Duane was killed in a motorcycle accident. Allman was married to pop star Cher for the rest of the decade, and they had a son, Elijah Blue Allman, born on July 10, 1976, while he continued his solo career. Only about 300 close friends attended the concert.

Entertainer Cher and Jimmy Carter, former president of the United States, were among the mourners at Gregg Allman’s funeral in Georgia Saturday. “But listen, he’s there”.She filed to dissolve the wedding just nine days later, reportedly because of his heroin and alcohol problems, but took him back after he dried out.