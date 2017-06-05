Thousands pack streets of Huddersfield to celebrate promotion

“I think he will be here, he has got a job to do”, said Madejski. “I have to speak to my agent and Man City”, Mooy said when asked about his future at the Etihad.

Newcastle’s position is slightly different as they were in receipt of parachute payments in 2016/17 so will benefit from a minimum uplift in central distributions of £60m in 2017/18 and even if they are be relegated the minimum rise in revenue over the next three seasons will be about £120m. “I’m just trying to enjoy the day”. “They’ll probably have to leave me alone for another 24 hours”.

Mooy showed his capacity to handle pressure as he scored a spot-kick in Huddersfield’s play-off final penalty-shoot-out win over Reading on Monday.

Wherever his future lies, it is clear Mooy revelled in his time at Huddersfield.

And the Australian reckons Huddersfield’s achievement was not far behind Leicester’s Premier League title win in terms of writing a Roy of the Rovers type script.

Habsi thanked his fans in United Kingdom and Oman and said, “To all our dear fans and supporters, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for being with us throughout the season”. I feel bad for the players.

He said: “We know the team will change but with our approach it’s hard for every opponent to play against us”.

However, a miss from Liam Moore and the following save by Danny Ward meant that German centre back Christopher Schindler had the responsibility of sending Huddersfield Town to the Premier League, which he converted into the bottom corner.

“We stuck to it, we had some bad runs but we came back strong and got ourselves into the play-offs”.

“The chairman is not a guy who makes unbelievable investments – of course we will need quality, but it’s more important to have good characters who can make life uncomfortable for opponents”.

Lowe was among Huddersfield’s shootout heroes, completing a dream first season in West Yorkshire having arrived on a free transfer from 2. I’m sure we will be stronger.