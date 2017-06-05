Three Australians and one New Zealander caught up in London attacks

All the three attackers were shot dead by police.

The carnage started when the three terrorists drove a white van across London Bridge, at about 80kph, ploughing into pedestrians before crashing near the Borough Market where they jumped out of the auto – armed with hunting knives – and began their stabbing frenzy.

The comment is thought to be in reference to the minister’s frustration around the rise in terror attacks across Australia and England, and not the amount of times the Australian Government has spoken of terror-related incidents.

Australian media named two of the wounded victims as Candice Hedge and Andrew Morrison, and Sky News broadcast footage of Morrison holding a bloodied bandage to his neck.

The Prime Minister described the terror acts as “cowardly” and as a “blasphemous corruption of millions of Muslims around the world”.

Assistant police commissioner Mark Rowley said 36 people were in hospital with a “range of injuries” with 21 in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Telegraph newspaper reports that one of the three attackers was reported to the anti-terror police at least twice.

The first wounded Australian was confirmed as Queenslander Candice Hedge, who was in a bar at Borough Market when she was stabbed.

Ms Hedge, who moved to the United Kingdom six months ago, had just finished work and was enjoying a drink at a bar with a friend when the horror unfolded.

“Hey everyone, just so you know i’m doing ok”. I didn’t talk to her all day. “She actually got behind a table and she said they were leaving, saw her last minute and came back and stabbed her in the throat”.

“The British people have been living with this for some time and I think Prime Minister May expressed the views of many British people”, she said.

“I push him off, blood’s going everywhere, I walk into a pub and I’m like: ‘Someone help me, I’ve just been stabbed'”.

Christine Archibald, 30, died in the arms of her financé, Tyler Ferguson (right).

The Archibald family also released a statement confirming their daughter had been working in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with Mr Ferguson, and that she would have had no understanding of the evil that claimed her life.