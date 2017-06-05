Three reasons behind Real Madrid’s historic double

He has scored 406 goals in 394 games for Real Madrid; 118 in 292 for Manchester United; five in 31 for Sporting Lisbon; and also 71 in 138 games for his country, Portugal.

Real Madrid is celebrating its 12th European Cup with its fans back in the Spanish capital.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri walks past the Uefa Champions League trophy after the Uefa Champions League Final match against Real Madrid at The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff June 3, 2017.

“We promised to return and we have returned as champions”, said Ramos as the squad visited the home of Madrid’s local government and the city hall.

“What can I say about Cristiano Ronaldo?“.

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon says he has one final chance to win the Champions League next season following Saturday’s disappointment in Cardiff.

The fans who irritated Ronaldo so much ahead of Saturday’s final due to their whistling were silenced in emphatic style with two goals in a 4-1 victory over Juventus that gave Madrid a record-extending 12th European crown.

“It is something special we are doing at the moment and we need to keep going because this moment will not last forever”, Modric said.

Juventus may have bossed the early exchanges as these two heavyweights threw exploratory jabs as they searched for an opening blow, with the superstar who demands top billing on nights like this delivering with his first glimpse at goal.

For Ronaldo and Zidane, it will be just another opportunity to show which team is really in charge. “I feel like a young boy!”

Juventus had conceded only three goals in the entire tournament, with just one in the six knockout matches, but let in four in one go.

After seeing Lionel Messi and Barcelona reign with four titles in a decade, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Madrid raised its game the last four seasons and again became the team to beat in the continent.

The Italian club’s fifth successive Champions League final defeat may have ended Buffon’s hopes of winning the competition.

Bale, who scored only nine goals this season, said that he was very happy to create more history with the club.

The Bianconeri had been unbeaten in the tournament this season and were on track to complete the Treble, but collapsed in the second half and lost 4-1.

After Casemiro put the Spanish champions back in front in the 61st, Ronaldo turned in the third at the near post inside three minutes, and Marco Asensio wrapped up the scoring in the 90th.

“But I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come back next season stronger”.

“The players have entered into the legend of Real Madrid and of football, as has our coach”, said club president Florentino Perez, as he reserved special praise for Zinedine Zidane.