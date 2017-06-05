Three things to watch out for at the French Open on Monday

Top seed Andy Murray eased into the last-16 of the French Open 7-6 (8), 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday, over a flagging Juan Martin Del Potro.

He saved four set points before winning it on his third when he had no right to.

Tormenting the big man with another deft drop shot, Murray earned his third set point at 9-8.

After the almost 3-hour tussle in a rematch of the 2016 Rio Olympics final he won, Murray declared the last two sets definitely the best hes played on clay this season.

It was tough for Del Potro to accept having given so much to what the Eurosport pundit John McEnroe described as one of the best he has witnessed, but in that moment the match was nearly won and lost. Whoever won that set had momentum.

The world number one secured his place in the fourth round with a straight-sets win over Juan Martin del Potro, but it is rallies of a different kind that are holding Murray’s attention off court. Del Potro rallied to restore parity at 6-6 and earned another set point with a reflex forehand victor.

In fact to be fair Del Potro was the aggressor for most of that first set. “He was playing much better than me in the first set.

But definitely on the clay court season, second or third sets were the best I have played, for sure”.

The Argentinian had four set points in the opener – wasting one with a double fault – and also made life hard for Murray in the second before the Briton cruised through the third to triumph 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 6-0. “I can move pretty well”, Halep said.

The other British citizen in the French Open is Kyle Edmund. I had struggled the last six or seven weeks.

Andy Murray reflects on his fine victory over Juan Martin Del Potro at the French Open – his best performance of the clay-court season.

Del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion, was playing at his first French Open since 2012 because of a series of operations on his left wrist.

Wozniacki reached the fourth round by dispatching CiCi Bellis and was full of enthusiasm for her beloved Liverpool when asked about their return to the Champions League.

Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion, was a 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-2 victor against 28th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

“Then he forced me to play backhand first, and then he sliced me”.

“It’s been a few years now since we have been in the Champions League so I’m very pleased with that”. The longer format of Grand Slams has allowed him to get more match time in each of the wins and enabled him to get in a position where he is match fit and feeling comfortable again.

The Croatian whipped 31 winners past the Spaniard in a 6-1 6-3 6-3 drubbing to set up a meeting with South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

Anderson twice recovered from a set down to advance 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in just under four hours in a duel between two players born in Johannesburg.

Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco continued his impressive run through the field taking down another seed.

The left-hander blasted 31 winners as he took just 93 minutes to dismiss Uruguayan 22nd seed Pablo Cuevas 6-2 6-2 6-3. The unseeded Cornet was a surprisingly easy victor over No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland, 6-2, 6-1, while No. 28 Garcia edged Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan 6-4, 4-6, 9-7.