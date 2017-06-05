Thurrock Muslim community in prayers for victims of ‘barbaric’ London Bridge attacks

Google said, “We are committed to working in partnership with the government and NGOs to tackle these challenging and complex problems, and share the government’s commitment to ensuring terrorists do not have a voice online”. “Strongly condemn the London terror attack”. Innocent people who came to visit our lovely city were killed and injured in this barbaric attack.

He said anyone interested in learning more about Islam can visit their local mosque and speak to an imam, or go to community events hosted by Al-Maun.

The attackers drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday night and stabbed people in the nearby Borough Market area, which was crowded with people at the time. “We will continue to stand united against extremism and work with all who seek peace to defeat this ideology of hate”.

A larger scale attack occurred less than two weeks ago on May 22, when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Manchester Arena shortly after a pop concert, killing 22 and injuring over 100 concert-goers, mostly teenagers.

She also said increased custodial sentences would be brought in for terrorism-related offences if necessary.

“While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

Her fourth point was to review the country’s counter-terrorism strategy in the light of the changing threat.

Within hours, May was in front of the cameras, telling the nation in a speech broadcast via BBC on Sunday, “It is time to say, ‘Enough is enough'”. “When it comes to take on terrorism and extremism, things need to change”. London’s very spirit is abhorrent to this Islamist death cult. But, “this is our city”, he said, “and we will never let these cowards win”.

Meanwhile, France’s president Emmanuel Macron said it was “more than ever at the side of the UK”.