Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge, clarifies it was prescription medication

The once-great golfer was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday on Military Trail just south of Indian Creek Parkway in the town of Jupiter, NBC News has confirmed.

Woods was arrested early on Monday by Jupiter police, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office booking blotter.

The results sheet from his breathalyser test noted he was “unable to walk alone”, but results showed he “blew zeroes” – indicating a lack of alcohol in his breath. It also remains unknown if he was driving alone that time but reports say that nobody got hurt. An arrest report was not immediately available.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans”, Woods said in the statement.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again”, he said. He was about 20 minutes from his home on Jupiter Island.

What’s troubling is that Woods didn’t think to have someone give him a ride home or where he was going in the wee hours of Monday morning. He recently had his fourth surgery since 2014, and he’s sitting out this year’s PGA season.

The idea that Woods would retire from professional golf was addressed, as the 41-year-old said “unequivocally” he wanted to competed in pro golf again.

The golfer was recently ruled out of the PGA tour, after he underwent surgery on his back.

Woods wrote on his website last week that since his latest procedure he was feeling better than he had in years and remained committed to returning to competitive golf.

Woods said an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medicine – not alcohol – was the reason for his arrest.

“Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me”, he said last week. “I am concentrating on short- term goals”.

Tiger Woods, once primed to surpass Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major titles, hasn’t won a Grand Slam championship since the 2008 US Open.

The issues for Woods go back to November 26, 2009.

This is not Woods’ first high-profile mishap. Woods and his wife Elin Nordegren divorced in 2010.