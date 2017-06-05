Tiger Woods in drink and driving scandal

He apparently said: “Mostly brown and fading and brown”. Fox too showed police video of Mr. Woods unable to repeat requests a policeman had just asked and unable recite the whole English alphabet. She repeatedly tells him to keep blowing.

Shortly after giving the sample, Woods was told that no alcohol was detected on his breath.

“It’s embarrassing for Tiger, something that you can’t go back and change”, Begay said on Golf Channel from the NCAA men’s golf championship in Sugar Grove, Illinois, where he was working for the network.

“Just the aura about the guy was so special, and I miss that out here”, said pro golfer Jason Day.

The 14-time Major champion was taken into custody at 2.49am on Monday, booked into jail at 7.18am and released at 10.50 am.

According to TMZ, Tiger was pulled over by police after they spotted a 2015 Mercedes driving “erratically, all over the road” at 3am in the morning.

Woods appeared groggy while in the Florida jail, at one point seeming to nod off before struggling through a breathalyzer test. Woods can be seen slumping over while seated in a chair before the test.

An officer can be heard asking Woods, “Sir, will you please state your full name”, to which Woods replied, “Eldrick Tiger Woods“.

He is set to be arraigned on Monday in Palm Beach Court.

In the video officers are seen approaching Woods in the auto.

It was later reported that police had found Woods asleep in his vehicle in the right-hand lane, slumped over the steering wheel and with the engine running.

Tiger Woods isn’t going to win a popularity contest anytime soon but one of his peers has come to his defence following the golf legend’s recent DUI arrest. As the 41-year-old fiddles with his lace, the officer says: ‘It’s your other shoe that’s untied.

In video from Florida’s Jupiter Police Department, gone is his confident strut on the golf course – instead replaced by a man struggling to walk and stand on one leg.

A police report claimed Woods was found asleep at the wheel and when officers spoke to him he had “extremely slow and slurred speech”. The engine was still running and the vehicle had sustained damage on both bumpers, according to police.