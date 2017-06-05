Tight security and tears as Manchester benefit concert kicks off

The US singer returned to the stage in Manchester on Sunday night, less than two weeks after 22 people were killed in the attack at her concert at Manchester Arena.

The public was fully behind everyone that was in attendance at Old Trafford for the One Love Manchester concert, and during an evening of memorable performances, it’s fitting that the final words went to Ariana Grande.

Pharrell, Little Mix and the Black Eyed Peas – joined by Grande for “Where Is the Love?” – also performed, while Katy Perry and Usher are set to take the stage, as well as Grande’s boyfriend, Mac Miller, who will duet with the songstress.

Grande and Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed “Don’t look back in anger”, the track by Manchester Britpop band Oasis which crowds sang during vigils in the days following the bombing.

One Love Manchester is raising money for those affected by the bombing at the end of Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017.

The proceeds from One Love Manchester go to the Red Cross’ Manchester Emergency Fund, which has been set up to help victims of the attack and their families.

In an interview with the BBC, Cyrus said she thought the “Into You” singer had found her calling in organizing the event.

After the performance, Cyrus said it was a “no-brainer” when taking part in Grande’s benefit concert.

Singer Ariana Grande is overcome by emotion at the tribute concert in Manchester.

Take That, who are from Manchester, followed Mumford with fun energy that the crowd danced to.

“I want to thank so much for coming together and being so loving and strong, and unified”. Both incidents were declared to be terror attacks.

The 43-year-old changed the chorus lyrics to his original 1998 song, singing “Manchester we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re still singing our songs”. “And I think if we can be this team until we’re old, continue to do things like this, let’s not stop today”, Cyrus told the interviewer.

Grande, who described herself as “broken” following the May 22 bombing, had immediately returned to the USA, interrupting her Dangerous Woman world tour and later promising to return for the charity concert.

“Manchester, your bravery is our hope”, Braun said. The attack killed 22 and wounded dozens.

The mega-gig was broadcast live on TV stations in 50 countries around the world.