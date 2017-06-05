Tillerson: break with Qatar by KSA, others won’t affect counter-terrorism

The restrictions on Qatar are more severe than during a previous eight-month rift in 2014, when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE withdrew their ambassadors from Doha, again alleging Qatari support for militant groups.

A Saudi-led coalition which for more than two years has been fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen separately announced Qatar was no longer welcome in the alliance.

The diplomatic row involving Qatar has sparked a flurry of activity from airlines suspending flights to the country.

Saudi Arabia as well as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain severed ties with top liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate shipper Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting extremism and undermining regional stability.

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said there was “no legitimate justification” for the countries’ decision, though it vowed its citizens wouldn’t be affected by it. Also, Manama suspended air and sea communication with Doha and banned citizens of Qatar from visiting Bahrain, and prohibited its citizens from living and visiting Qatar.

Doha launched a probe into an alleged “hack” of state media after it said false and explosive remarks attributed to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani were published on the Qatar News Agency website in May, 2017. It has spiraled since.

The last flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha will depart as EY391 at 21:35 (local time) on 5 June.

But tensions within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could potentially impact on an agreement to cut production in order to support global prices.

Gulf Arab states and Egypt have long resented Qatar’s support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood which they regard as a unsafe political enemy.

Saudi Arabia says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar and it has pulled all Qatari troops from the ongoing war in Yemen.

In a statement on state news agency SPA, oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and spreading their violent ideology, in an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.

Qatar had no immediate comment.

Bahrain gave Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave the territory of the kingdom.

All the nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic.

