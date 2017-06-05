Tillerson: China Should Put More Pressure on N. Korea

“We must be mindful that security and stability are pre-conditions and mutually reinforcing steps toward greater prosperity and progress”, he said, at the closing session of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying, speaking at a regular Beijing briefing, also cited China’s “enormous efforts” to reach a peaceful settlement of the North Korea nuclear issue. It came less than a week after the nuclear-armed North test-fired a short-range projectile which fell provocatively close to Japan, its 12th ballistic missile test this year – in defiance of United Nations sanctions warnings and US threats of possible military action. However, the Security Council did vote unanimously to add 15 individuals and four entities linked to the North’s nuclear and missile programs to a United Nations sanctions blacklist.

Hua said countries around the South China Sea had tried to lower tensions, but others outside the region “have been bent on going against the trend, making repeated erroneous remarks, ignoring the facts and confusing black from white with entirely ulterior motives”.

Haley urged all countries to break diplomatic ties with North Korea, stop illegal trade and do more to break up smuggling rings and cut off funding for the country’s nuclear and missile programs.

Hua said China had always respected freedom of navigation but opposed shows of military force in the South China Sea in the name of such exercises as threats to China’s sovereignty and security. North and South Korea remain in a technical state of war since their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

Before Friday’s vote, the North Korean sanctions blacklist named 39 individuals and 42 entities and groups subject to sanctions. In addition, all countries are now required to freeze the assets of two trading companies, a bank and the Strategic Rocket Force of the Korean People’s Army, which is in charge of all ballistic missile programs. In a question-and-answer session with his audience of national security experts from across the globe, Mattis was asked whether the US might attack the North pre-emptively and without warning South Korea in advance.

China blocked tough new sanctions against North Korea that the US pushed in the U.N. Security Council on Friday. Moon’s government has said it will evaluate expanding civilian exchanges with North Korea, while sternly dealing with its missile and other weapons tests.

They confirmed that they will increase their calls on the worldwide community to firmly implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions against North Korea.

“It is not only (a) ballistic missile defense system – it has real function”, said Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. It also expresses “gravest concern” that the North’s nuclear and missile activities are generating “increased tension in the region and beyond” and continue to threaten global peace and security.