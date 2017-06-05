Tillerson Says China Must Step Up to Resolve North Korea Issue

The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s state-run newspaper and official mouthpiece, blamed the conservative Park Geun-hye administration for molding the relationship into its “worst-ever” condition, lamenting the absence of dialogue or cooperation.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein described the new US Defence Secretary James Mattis as “someone I can work with”.

Rep. Mac Thornberry, a Republican from Texas and chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, told a news conference later that he believed Mattis had effectively stressed the USA commitment to allies in the Asia-Pacific region.

“They keep sending nuclear-powered strategic weapons to South Korea like aircraft carriers and bombers”, which actually are meant to invade the North by launching another war.

He called North Korea an “urgent military threat”. It was the first time the system had been tested against a missile of intercontinental range.

“Moreover, we updated the attendees on our efforts and achievements in building mutual trust as well as boosting communication and exchange”, Zhou said.

Last week, the Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korea relations, gave permission to a local civic group to contact its North Korean counterpart to prepare for a joint event celebrating the 17th anniversary of the declaration, which falls next week.

North Korea “fully rejects” the latest U.N sanctions against its citizens and entities as a “hostile act” and will continue its nuclear weapons development without a delay, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Tillerson stressed the enduring U.S.

“U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate change pact offers the latest example of how the U.S. disregards global agreements to suit its selfish and short-sighted needs”, it said.

“There is no other option”.

Issues related to the East Sea, maritime security, nuclear security in the Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea), terrorism prevention and cyber attack were straightly tabled at the dialogue.

“We’re working diplomatically, economically, we’re trying to exhaust all possible alternatives to avert this race for a nuclear weapon in violation of. the United Nations’ restrictions on North Korea’s activities”, he said.

“It is not only (a) ballistic missile defense system – it has real function”, said Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. “As a matter of national security, the United States regards the threat from North Korea as a clear and present danger”.

The ambassador also called on other countries to “sever diplomatic ties and cease illegal trade with North Korea”.