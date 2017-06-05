Tillerson says United States will continue efforts to reduce emissions

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who is also on Trump’s manufacturing council, called the withdrawal “a failure of American leadership“.

Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp, had advocated keeping the United States in the deal so it could keep a position at the worldwide bargaining table over how to address climate change.

“It was a policy decision and I think it’s important that everyone recognize the United States has a terrific record on reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions”, Tillerson told reporters at the State Department.

It found that seven in 10 registered voters (69 per cent) said the U.S. should participate in the agreement, compared with only 13 per cent who said the USA should not.

“So hopefully, people can keep it in perspective”, the secretary added.

The final scene of the reality show that was President Donald Trump’s deliberations on the Paris climate agreement has aired.

He added that China, Russia and India had confirmed their commitment to it. In the USA, we have seen dramatically decreasing costs translate to record amounts of renewable generation, with $380 billion invested in clean energy since 2010. They both appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”.

“I made the U.K.’s position clear to President Trump last week at the G-7 meeting, as did the other G-7 leaders, and I made the position clear to President Trump last night”.

It will not substantially hamper global climate progress if the United States of America really quits the Paris agreement, but it will hurt the American economy and society alike.

He said the deal would have cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

Nasa’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies says the world’s average temperature has risen by about 0.8C since 1880, two-thirds of that since 1975. “The president has made America weaker and the world less safe”. Germany, Italy and France issued a joint statement saying the Paris Accord would live on without the US. Led by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, the coalition, which has pledged to provide $15 million to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change-what the USA likely would have been expected to contribute-will essentially act as a de facto government, is working with the UN to figure out a relationship and reporting structure, according to the New York Times. China needs to ensure “reciprocity” for European businesses in the Chinese market, she said.

In a statement broadcast Thursday night in French and English, Macron said Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement was an “error for the interests of his country and of his people, and a mistake for the future of our planet”. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”. By abandoning the world’s chief effort to slow the tide of planetary warming, Trump was fulfilling a top campaign pledge after weeks of building up suspense over his decision.

Not everyone in the White House agrees with this approach. Stephen Benjamin, mayor of Columbia, S.C., is spearheading an effort to create a framework in the U.S. Conference of Mayors to formally support the 100% renewable target.

Even the Mayor of Pittsburgh has spoken out to support the Agreement, a city which Trump cited would be harmed by the global agreement.

PARIS, June 2 USA cities, states and businesses can fulfil commitments made by the United States under the Paris climate change agreement even though the US has withdrawn from the pact, former NY mayor Michael Bloomberg said in Paris. Several of his top aides also opposed the action, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

When former President Barack Obama signed the pact in 2015, he pledged by 2025 to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent below their 2005 levels.

“The decision is based on last century’s economics and will turn the USA into last century’s economy”, Andrew Steer, president of the World Resources Institute (WRI) think-tank, predicted.

Trump said on Thursday that the USA will leave the Paris climate deal, making it one of three countries-along with Syria and Nicaragua, the latter of which didn’t believe the pact went far enough-to hold out of the deal.