Tillerson: Trump not ‘walking away’ from addressing environment

As Trump made his announcement, we saw the world’s leaders condemn Trump’s move and pledge to take further action to meet the global targets set out in the Paris Accord along with countless states in the U.S. and business leaders from Google to Apple.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”.

Trump’s announcement on Thursday that he would take the United States out of the Paris deal, saying it would undermine the US economy and cost jobs, drew anger and condemnation from world leaders and heads of industry.

Portland, Ore. -based Keen believes the US should be more invested in climate change, and not distance itself from efforts to fight it.

Trump suggested that USA compliance with the Paris accord could “cost America as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025, according to the National Economic Research Associates”.

The UN chief said he was “deeply convinced” that USA “states, cities, the business community, the civil society will also remain engaged, will bet in the green economy”. “We think it’s important for countries to work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions”.

Late last month, Cohn – who is also Jewish and is seen as more moderate than conservatives like Steve Bannon – said that Trump’s view on the Paris treaty was “evolving”. “Because we are fully committed, because wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: ‘Make our planet great again'”.

Brown has the very reason for a strong response to Trump’s decision as California has suffered a lot from nature in recent years, like wild wood fires and drought. “Not a single day goes by without C40 mayors on every continent making bold and pioneering choices, serving citizens of the future”. Andrew Cuomo‘s office said in a statement.

Setting up JKL-enhanced video of the announcement, Kimmel said, “It made sense that he did it from the Rose Garden – while we still have roses and gardens…” GE’s CEO, Jeff Immelt, is on Trump’s manufacturing council.

The accord, adopted in December 2015 by 195 countries, was initially championed by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, and by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump on Friday acknowledged his decision was “controversial”, but maintained it was “a big service to the American people”.

A senior administration official defended Trump’s use of the findings.

Trump ran on getting the US out of the deal, he won, and he is doing what he said he would do.

“If we can grow our economy, we’re going to consume more and more products”, he said. “Pruitt asked. “. The United States has a seat at the table.

The issue could resurface later this month when, according to an administration spokesman, the White House plans to hold a June 19 meeting with technology leaders.

The White House referenced the study in materials provided to the press.

“When Donald Trump says, well, we’re going to negotiate a better deal, you know, he’s going to go out and find a better deal?”

Tillerson on Friday downplayed the move as a “policy decision” and urged observers to “keep it in perspective”. Stephen A. Schwarzman, the co-founder of Blackstone, serves as chairman.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, also called Trump to convey his dejection at the decision, but said he was inspired by “the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies”.