Tillerson urges calm after 5 Arab nations sever diplomatic ties with Qatar

Meanwhile, Qatari residents and visitors in the UAE have 14 days to leave the country for precautionary security reasons, while the UAE is giving Qatari diplomats 48 hours as of this morning to leave the UAE.

The command attributed its decision to Qatar’s practices that reinforced terrorism and supported terror groups in Yemen, including Al Qaeda and Daesh.

Egypt “has made a decision to sever its diplomatic relations with the state of Qatar“, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that also announced the closure of ports and airports to Qatari vessels and planes.

All the nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic to the peninsular country.

Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers that routinely flies through Saudi airspace, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and broadcasting their ideology, in an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has cut relations with Qatar and says it supports the decision by the Saudi-led coalition to end Qatar’s participation in the war on the Houthis there.

After Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar in March 2014, the Qatari stock market immediately tumbled 2.3 percent and remained weak for about three weeks, before rebounding strongly as Qatar entered MSCI‘s emerging market index.

Etihad, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier, said it would suspend flights to Qatar “until further notice“.

Pakistan, which has a significant Shi’ite Muslim population, has in recent years been caught between the feud between its Sunni ally, Saudi Arabia, and Shi’ite-majority neighbour Iran.

David Cameron agreed to an inquiry into foreign funding of Islamist extremists in 2015, as part of a deal with the Liberal Democrats in return for their support on the extension of air strikes into Syria.

Saudi Arabia said it would “begin immediate legal measures with friendly, sisterly countries and worldwide companies to implement that measure as quickly as possible for all types of transit from and to the state of Qatar“.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have urged Theresa May to publish the report.

Oman remains the only GCC member to maintain ties with Qatar.

The state-run company was looking for up to two gasoil cargoes a month for delivery over July to September in a tender that closes on Monday.