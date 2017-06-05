Tito Ortiz Responds To Chuck Liddell’s Cryptic Call Out

Is this a bout you’d like to see or would you prefer to see Liddell and Ortiz remained retirement? It marked Liddell’s fifth loss in six fights, with the final three defeats coming by highlight-reel knockouts. He then accepted an office position with the UFC before being cut by the promotion after it was purchased by WME-IMG past year. And with no contractual obligations to the UFC, Liddell is free to explore his options.

Bellator President Scott Coker recently told MMAjunkie he met with Liddell, but he said it was to discuss a brand-ambassador position rather than the possibility of a fight. Ortiz and Liddell have a rivalry going back many years.

The history between former UFC champions Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz is lengthy and chock-full of bad blood. The two were originally scheduled to fight for a third time in 2010 after coaching against each other on The Ultimate Fighter.

If Ortiz doesn’t change his mind about fighting “Iceman”, and Liddell continues to pursue a comeback outside of UFC, fellow legendary names like Fedor Emelianenko, Wanderlei Silva, and even Chael Sonnen will begin to surface as potential opponents. However, Ortiz was ultimately forced to withdraw from that fight due to injury, and Liddell fought Rich Franklin instead.